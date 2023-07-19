Schools to Reopen on Thursday – CS Machogu

The government has directed that all day primary and secondary schools in Kisumu, Mombasa and Nairobi counties reopen on Thursday.

In a statement, Education CS Ezekiel Machogu said the government has put measures in place to ensure school going children are safe.

“On the basis of the evaluation, it is hereby directed that all day primary and secondary schools in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu counties re-open for normal school activities on 20th July, 2023,” he said.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki on his part said the government had evaluated the security situation in the counties and other parts of the country and established the relevant security agencies to ensure safety at schools.

Read: Gov’t Orders Closure Of Schools In Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu Over Anti Govt Demos

He also noted that at least 300 people had been arrested during the anti-government protests.

On Tuesday, the two CSs ordered the closure of all day primary and secondary schools in Kisumu, Mombasa and Nairobi.

The ministers noted that credible intelligence reports had revealed plans by a number of rogue elements to attack specific schools in the three counties in order to ‘unleash terror and violence on the public’ during the demos.

“The Government has received credible security intelligence that criminal elements intend to engage in armed skirmishes with security agencies around certain schools within Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu,” reads the statement.

“As a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of school children, it has been decided that all day Primary and Secondary schools within Nairobi and Mombasa cities shall remain closed tomorrow.”

