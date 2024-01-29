Scores Feared Dead in Grisly Accident Along Kisumu-Nairobi Road

Several people are feared dead after a bus belonging to the Super Metro Sacco rammed into a lorry along the Kisumu-Nairobi Road.
The grisly accident happened at Ahero in the wee hours of Monday.
Many feared dead after a bus belonging to Super Metro rams into a lorry at Ahero on Kisumu-Nairobi Road, police say pic.twitter.com/og74TbMKz0
— Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) January 29, 2024
More followsEmail your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings