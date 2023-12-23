Scott Adams Net Worth: Unveiling The Wealth Behind Dilbert’s Creator

Renowned as the creative force behind the iconic comic strip Dilbert, Scott Adams has amassed a substantial net worth of $20 million. From the early days of Dilbert to diverse business ventures and controversies, Adams’ journey reflects a complex tapestry of success, setbacks, and financial triumph.

Scott Adams Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth June 8, 1957 Place of Birth Windham, New York Nationality American Profession Writer, Cartoonist, Author

Early Life

Born on June 8, 1957, in Windham, New York, Scott Adams discovered his passion for cartooning at a young age. Inspired by Peanuts comics, he began drawing at six and won his first drawing competition at 11. Despite his early artistic inclination, Adams pursued a more conventional path, earning a bachelor’s degree in economics from Hartwick College in 1979 and later obtaining an MBA from U.C. Berkeley in 1986.

Dilbert Emerges

Scott Adams’ foray into the corporate world, working at Pacific Bell, provided the fodder for Dilbert. Launched in 1989, the comic strip resonated with audiences worldwide, appearing in over 2,000 newspapers across 19 languages in nearly 60 countries within a decade. Dilbert’s success led to an executive producer role for Adams in the Dilbert television show that aired on UPN from 1998 to 2000, earning him further acclaim.

Despite Dilbert’s triumphs, Adams ventured into nonfiction with works like “The Dilbert Principle” and a novel titled “The Religion War.” The Dilbert brand expanded beyond the comic strip, encompassing merchandising, books, and a successful animated sitcom.

Dilbert’s February 2023 Setback

In February 2023, Adams faced a pivotal turning point when his comments on a YouTube show stirred controversy. Regarded by many as racist and disparaging, these remarks led to significant repercussions. Dilbert was dropped by prominent publications, including the New York Times, Washington Post, and USA Today Network. His distributor, Universal, severed ties with Adams, marking a notable setback for the Dilbert legacy.

Scott Adams Businesses

Scott Adams’ entrepreneurial spirit extended to diverse ventures, including the establishment of Scott Adams Food, Inc., a vegetarian food company. His foray into the culinary world produced products like the Dilberito and Protein Chef, aligning with Adams’ personal commitment to a vegetarian lifestyle.

Beyond the realms of comics and business, Adams ventured into acting with appearances on “Babylon 5” and “NewsRadio.” He also embraced the digital era with a popular blog, “Coffee with Scott Adams,” which evolved into a daily vlog accumulating over 27 million views on YouTube.

Scott Adams Predictions

In the realm of politics, Scott Adams gained attention for predicting Donald Trump’s presidential victory in 2015. His blog evolved into a vlog, offering commentary on persuasion techniques and political insights. Adams’ predictions and outspoken views on various subjects, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 presidential election, garnered both support and criticism.

Personal Life

Adams’ personal life has been marked by tragedy and triumph. Despite suffering from focal dystonia, impacting his ability to draw conventionally, he adapted using a graphics tablet. In 2008, he underwent vocal cord surgery to address spasmodic dysphonia.

Scott Adams Wife

Marriage, divorce, and a tragic loss defined Adams’ relationships. His marriage to Shelly Miles, which ended in 2014, resulted in the adoption of Miles’ children. A devastating blow struck with the fentanyl overdose death of Adams’ adopted son, Justin, in 2018.

Undeterred, Adams found love again, marrying model Kristina Basham in 2020. Basham brought two children from a previous relationship into their blended family.

Scott Adams Net Worth

Scott Adams is $20 million