Scott Boras Siblings: Meet Tina and Michael Boras

Scott Boras is an American sports agent who specializes in representing professional baseball players.

He is the founder, owner and president of the Boras Corporation, a sports agency based in Newport Beach, California that represents around 175 professional baseball clients.

Boras has negotiated some of the biggest contracts in baseball history, including Bryce Harper’s $330 million deal with the Phillies, Corey Seager’s $325 million deal with the Rangers, and Gerrit Cole’s $324 million deal with the Yankees.

He is known for his aggressive negotiation tactics and ability to secure record-breaking deals for his clients.

However, Boras has faced some challenges in recent years, with several of his clients unable to secure the long-term contracts they were expecting and having to settle for shorter deals.

This has led some to question whether Boras’ era of dominance may be coming to an end as teams become more reliant on analytics to evaluate player performance.

Siblings

Boras has two siblings.

Boras’ brother is Michael Boras, who also works in the sports agent industry. Michael is a vice president at the Boras Corporation and helps manage the agency’s operations.

He has been involved in negotiating several major league contracts for Boras Corporation clients over the years.

Boras’ sister is Tina Boras. Not much is publicly known about Tina, as she has generally avoided the spotlight compared to her famous brother Scott.

It’s unclear if Tina is involved in the family’s sports agency business in any capacity.

Both of Boras’ siblings have largely stayed out of the public eye, allowing Scott to take center stage as the high-profile sports agent known for negotiating some of the biggest contracts in baseball history.

The Boras family appears to have a close-knit relationship, though details about Scott’s interactions and relationships with his brother and sister are not widely reported.

Career

Boras has had an illustrious career as a sports agent, particularly in the field of baseball.

He founded the Boras Corporation, a sports agency based in Newport Beach, California that represents around 175 professional baseball clients.

Boras has been named the Most Powerful Sports Agent in the World by Forbes magazine since 2013.

He has negotiated some of the biggest contracts in baseball history, including Bryce Harper’s $330 million deal with the Phillies, Corey Seager’s $325 million deal with the Rangers, and Gerrit Cole’s $324 million deal with the Yankees.

Boras has secured record-breaking contracts for his clients, such as the first $50 million, $100 million, and $200 million contracts in MLB history.

He holds the record for the most salary arbitration victories in MLB history with 19.

Boras has advised 89 first-round draft picks since 1983 and negotiated over $300 million in draft compensation, including 25 major league guaranteed contracts.

He has set new standards for draft compensation, including the largest bonus for a position player with Bryce Harper’s $9.9 million major league guarantee in 2010.

Boras has also established the Boras family trust’s Homerun for Humanity organization to support inner-city baseball youth organizations.

In addition to his work as a sports agent, he has served as a guest lecturer at various universities and shared his expertise with aspiring sports management professionals.

Boras’ relentless pursuit of excellence, innovative negotiation tactics, and dedication to his clients have made him one of the most influential and successful sports agents in the industry.

Personal life

Boras is married and has a family, though he tends to keep details about his personal life private.

His wife is Jeanette Boras, though not much is publicly known about her as she has largely avoided the spotlight.

The couple has been married for many years, though the exact duration of their marriage is not widely reported.

Boras and his wife Jeanette have three children together – two sons and one daughter.

Their sons’ names are not publicly disclosed, but they are reported to be involved in the family’s sports agency business to some degree.

Their daughter’s name is also not publicly known, and she does not appear to be involved in the Boras Corporation.

Boras has spoken about the importance of family and passing on his business to the next generation, though he has been protective of his children’s privacy.