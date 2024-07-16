Scotty McCreery Siblings: Getting to Know Ashley McCreery

Scotty McCreery is an American country singer who gained fame after winning the tenth season of American Idol in May 2011.

Siblings

Scotty’s only sibling is his older sister, Ashley McCreery.

Ashley is a few years older than Scotty, though the exact age difference is not publicly known.

She is very supportive of Scotty’s music career and has attended many of his concerts and events over the years.

In 2016, Scotty announced that Ashley had gotten engaged to her long-time boyfriend.

Scotty was thrilled for his sister and was part of her wedding party when she got married in May 2022.

Not much is publicly known about Ashley’s personal life or career, as she tends to stay out of the spotlight compared to her famous younger brother.

Career

McCreery is an American country singer who rose to fame after winning the tenth season of American Idol in 2011.

His debut studio album, Clear as Day, was released in October 2011 and certified platinum in the United States.

McCreery has since released several successful albums, including Christmas with Scotty McCreery, See You Tonight, Seasons Change, Same Truck and his most recent album, Rise & Fall, in 2024.

In 2017, he set a new record by becoming the only country music artist to chart a song without the backing of a record label with his single Five More Minutes.

This song topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2018.

McCreery was inducted into the prestigious Grand Ole Opry in 2024, one of country music’s highest honors.

Throughout his career, he has demonstrated his versatility, releasing both traditional country albums as well as holiday and Christian-themed projects.

McCreery has achieved significant commercial success, with multiple platinum and gold-certified albums.

Her career has been marked by his distinctive vocals, relatable songwriting and strong connection to his country music roots and Christian faith.

Awards and accolades

In 2011, McCreery won the American Country Awards for Artist of the Year: New Artist.

In 2012, he was nominated for several awards, including the Teen Choice Award for Choice Music: Breakout Artist, the Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist and the ACM Award for Best New Artist, which he won.

At the 2012 CMT Music Awards, McCreery won the USA Breakthrough Video of the Year award for The Trouble with Girls.

In 2013, he won the American Country Awards for Artist of the Year: Breakthrough Artist.

McCreery has also won several BMI Country Awards for his hit songs, including See You Tonight, Five More Minutes and This Is It.

Most recently in 2024, McCreery was inducted into the prestigious Grand Ole Opry, one of the highest honors in country music.

Throughout his career, he has demonstrated his talent and commercial success, earning numerous award nominations and wins that recognize his contributions to the country music genre.