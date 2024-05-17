Scrap metal dealer finds two motor bombs sold to him in Homa Bay 

A scrap metal dealer found two military ordinance motor bombs of 60mm caliber that had been sold to him in Mbita town, Homa Bay.

The discovery caused panic at the shop before the handler called the police.

The dealer told police on Wednesday May 15 an unknown person approached him and sold him two metallic gadgets that resembled bombs.

He surrendered the gadgets at the local police station and upon examination, it was determined that the two metallic gadgets were military ordinance mortar bombs of 60mm caliber.

The gadgets were securely stored while awaiting the bomb disposal experts for safe disposal.

Last year, six mortar bombs were discovered by three fishermen on an expedition close to Lake Victoria’s Ngodhe Islands.

The three had set sail as night settled on Thursday, aboard a mortar-powered fishing vessel.

Armed with a lantern, the trio ventured into the still waters in the hope of a handsome catch of omena.

The fishermen cast their nets into the still waters and lit up the lantern the boat sailed with ease towards Ngodhe when their net suddenly became heavier than usual.

One fisherman thought it was a huge catch of mbuta and they joined in hauling the heavy net back to the boat.

However, they discovered that they had caught six heavy pieces of metal resembling bombs and only a few fish.

Fearing for their lives, the two jumped into the waters, leaving their counterpart to figure out his next course of action.

He however managed to steer the boat ashore and reported the incident to the beach management chairman, who escalated the matter to DCI detectives based at Mbita.

The 80mm bombs were taken to Mbita Subcounty Police Headquarters, awaiting disposal by Bomb Disposal and Hazardous Materials detectives based in Kisumu city.

The 60mm mortar bomb is ideally suited to support airborne, air assault, mountain, ranger, Special Operations Forces and light infantry units.

It can be drop-fired (conventional mode) or trigger-fired (conventional or hand-held mode).

They possessed 2,200 yards of effective range and were designed to fire all types of older ammunition, but their primary rounds are of the newer, longer-range type.

Officials are yet to explain their frequent recovery from Lake Victoria.