Sports Presenter Sean Cardovillis Cremated In Private Ceremony

Renowned Capital FM Sports Presenter Sean Cardovillis was Thursday cremated at a private family event ceremony held at Hindu crematorium at Kariakor, Nairobi.

The sports commentator passed away on Saturday morning.

According to his family, a memorial service will be held on Friday next week September 22 at the Consolata Shrine Catholic Church in Westlands, Nairobi.

President William Ruto led Kenyans in eulogizing, Sean as a towering figure in the field of sport journalism an area he gave his best throughout his career as a journalist.

He will be remembered for his deep passion for sports, a prowess he embodied to his last breath.

Police and the family said the discovery was made by a cleaner who stumbled upon his body on the staircase leading to his apartment on the fourth floor.

The Seychellois journalist, who had returned to Capital FM after 18 years, had been living alone along Rhapta Road, Westlands.

