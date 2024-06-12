Sean Ono Lennon Siblings: Get to Know Julian Lennon and Kyoko Chan Cox

Sean Ono Lennon is an American actor, musician, singer and writer. He was born on October 9, 1975, in New York City, New York, USA.

He has been involved in various musical projects, including the bands Cibo Matto, The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger and The Claypool Lennon Delirium.

Lennon has also released solo albums and collaborated with other artists.

He has been recognized for his work in film and television, including appearances in Moonwalker and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Siblings

Sean has two half-siblings, Julian Lennon, his half-brother, and Kyoko Chan Cox, his half-sister.

Julian is also John Lennon’s son from his first marriage to Cynthia Lennon.

Sean’s parents, John Lennon and Yoko Ono, raised him after his birth, and John became a “house husband” to care for Sean until his death in 1980.

Career

Lennon’s early life was marked by his father’s domestic calm, during which John raised Sean and Yoko managed her husband’s business affairs.

He learned of his father’s impact on the world after his death, noting that people gathered outside the Dakota every day, on his birthday every year, and that he felt his father’s presence through his music.

Sean has spoken about how he wishes he could talk with his father about his experiences making music and dealing with the music business.

He has had a diverse career in music, film, and television. He has appeared in projects such as Moonwalker, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Monster-in-Law.

Awards and accolades

Lennon has received several awards and accolades throughout his career.

Notably, he won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for War Is Over Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko in 2024.

This film was an executive production and creative partnership with Sean, and it drew inspiration from John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s iconic anti-war Christmas song, Happy Xmas (War Is Over).

Additionally, Sean has been recognized with a Grammy Award and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Personal life

Lennon is married to Charlotte Kemp Muhl, a musician and artist. The couple met at the Coachella Festival in 2005 and began dating shortly after.

They have been together for over 15 years and have a strong creative partnership, often collaborating on music projects and artistic endeavors.

Charlotte Kemp Muhl is a talented musician in her own right, having played with various bands and released her own music.

She has also worked as a visual artist, creating paintings and installations that have been exhibited in galleries and museums.

Lennon and Charlotte have a close and supportive relationship, often speaking about their love and admiration for each other in interviews.

Lennon has described Charlotte as his “best friend” and “soulmate,” highlighting the strong bond they share.

The couple has not had any children together, focusing instead on their creative pursuits and personal relationship.

They have been open about their desire to have a family in the future, but for now, they are content to enjoy each other’s company and continue making music and art together.