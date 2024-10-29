Close Menu
    Sean Paul Set To Perform In Nairobi On December 1 After 20 Years

    Grammy-winning Jamaican artist Sean Paul will return to Nairobi, Kenya, on December 1, 2024, for a major concert at the Waterfront 2 Gardens, Nairobi Jockey Club.

    Known for hits like Get Busy, Give Me the Light, and No Lie, Sean Paul will be headlining the event organized by Who Said Events and Win Group Agency.

    Organizers shared their excitement: “The wait is over! Sean Paul is coming to Nairobi! Get ready to sing along to all his hits and dance the night away!”

    This will be his first performance in Kenya since 2004, when he last thrilled fans but also experienced a setback after losing his smartphone.

    Alongside Sean Paul, the lineup includes Kenya’s own dancehall sensation Redsan, DJ and producer Motif Di Don with his Arbantone set, and popular DJs like DJ Grauchi, G-Money, Kym Nickdee, DJ Moh Spice, Mish, CNG, and ZJ Heno.

    Ticket prices start at SHh3,000 for early bird regular tickets, Sh7,500 for VIP, and a premium Golden Circle option at Sh25,000 per person. A Golden Circle package for six people is available at Sh 120,000.

    The concert will run from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., promising an unforgettable experience for fans.

     

