Sebastian Maniscalco’s Net Worth

Sebastian Maniscalco, the renowned stand-up comedian and actor hailing from the United States, commands a formidable net worth of $35 million. With humble beginnings in 1998, performing at open mics, Maniscalco has ascended to comedic stardom, marked by numerous comedy specials and notable roles in acclaimed films like “Green Book” and “The Irishman.”

Sebastian Maniscalco Net Worth $35 Million Date of Birth Jul, 1973 Place of Birth Illinois Nationality American Profession Comedian

Early Life

Born in 1973 in Arlington Heights, Illinois, Sebastian Maniscalco’s journey to comedic prominence reflects the quintessential American dream. Graduating from Northern Illinois University in 1995, he ventured to Los Angeles in 1998, where he embarked on the comedy circuit, performing in bars and bowling alleys. Concurrently, he worked as a waiter at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The Rise Through Comedy Specials

Maniscalco’s comedic prowess gained recognition in 2005, establishing a regular presence at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood. His comedic journey found expression through a series of specials, starting with “Sebastian Live” in 2009.

Notable additions include “What’s Wrong with People?” (2012), “Aren’t You Embarrassed?” (2014), and “Why Would You Do That?” (2016), with “Stay Hungry” released on Netflix in 2019.

Sebastian Maniscalco Comedy Style

Sebastian Maniscalco’s comedic style is a blend of satire, observational humor, and insult comedy. Influenced by comedic greats like George Carlin, Jerry Seinfeld, and Don Rickles, he has crafted a unique voice in the comedy landscape.

Television and Radio

Beyond the stage, Maniscalco has graced numerous television talk shows, showcasing his comedic charm on platforms such as “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” His venture into hosting the Discovery+ reality television series, “Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco,” delves into the exploration of food culture alongside his family and friends.

Sebastian Maniscalco Movies

Sebastian Maniscalco’s foray into cinema includes standout roles in documentary and fiction films. Notably, his part in Vince Vaughn’s “Wild West Comedy Show: 30 Days & 30 Nights – Hollywood to the Heartland” marked a pivotal moment. His cinematic journey reached new heights with significant roles in “Green Book” (2018) and “The Irishman” (2019), contributing to the latter’s Academy Award for Best Picture.

Personal Life

In August 2013, Sebastian Maniscalco tied the knot with artist Lana Gomez. Their family expanded with the arrival of daughter Serafina and son Caruso. The couple has delved into real estate, notably designing a lavish home in Los Angeles’ Beverly Grove neighborhood, showcasing their keen eye for aesthetics. In 2019, they acquired a sprawling mansion in Studio City, previously owned by Gwen Stefani, embodying luxury and opulence.

Sebastian Maniscalco Net Worth

