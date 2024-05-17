Sebastian Vettel Siblings: The Vettel Siblings’ Supportive Bond

Sebastian Vettel is a renowned German racing driver who competed in Formula One from 2007 to 2022, driving for teams like Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin.

He achieved significant success, winning four consecutive World Drivers’ Championships from 2010 to 2013 with Red Bull.

Vettel’s career included stints with Ferrari and Aston Martin before retiring from Formula One in 2022.

Recently, there have been speculations about his potential return to Formula One, with discussions involving teams like Mercedes.

Additionally, Vettel will drive Ayrton Senna’s McLaren MP4/8 at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as a tribute to the late F1 icon.

Siblings

Vettel comes from a close-knit family with two older sisters, Melanie and Stefanie and a younger brother, Fabian Vettel.

Fabian, the youngest of the siblings, shares Sebastian’s passion for racing and has pursued a career in motorsport.

While Vettel made a name for himself in Formula One, Fabian has focused on competing in German sports car events, showcasing the family’s deep-rooted connection to the world of racing.

Karting career

Vettel began his karting career at the age of three and started racing in kart series in 1995 at the age of eight.

He quickly rose through the ranks, winning the German Junior Karting Championship, Monaco Kart Cup, and European Junior Karting Championship in 2001.

Vettel’s karting success paved the way for his transition to car racing, where he continued to excel, showcasing his talent and determination from a young age.

Formula One career

Vettel’s career in Formula One spans from 2007 to 2022, with stints at BMW Sauber, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin.

He made a rapid rise through the lower ranks of motorsport, becoming the youngest Formula 1 world champion in 2010, a title he went on to win four consecutive times.

Vettel’s early career included karting, where he won several championships, and progressed to car racing, winning the Formula BMW Germany championship in 2004.

He began his Formula One career as a test driver for BMW Sauber in 2006 and made his racing debut in 2007, replacing Robert Kubica at Indianapolis.

Vettel’s success continued with Red Bull, where he won four consecutive titles from 2010 to 2013, setting a record for the most consecutive race wins with nine in 2013.

He then moved to Ferrari, where he became a close challenger to Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, finishing as runner-up in 2017 and 2018.

Vettel’s final two seasons were with Aston Martin, before retiring from Formula One at the end of the 2022 season.

Personal life

Vettel is married to his childhood friend, Hanna Prater, whom he met in 2006.

They tied the knot in 2019 after dating for a long time.

The couple has three daughters, Emilie, born in 2014, Mathilda born in 2015, and their youngest daughter born in 2019.

Hanna, a former industrial design student, is a supportive wife and mother, maintaining a private life away from social media.

The Vettel family resides in a medieval-style farmhouse in Switzerland, emphasizing their commitment to privacy and family life.