Secret Service Agent Accused Of Groping Aide To Kamala Harris

A US Secret Service agent has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of sexual misconduct involving a member of Vice-President Kamala Harris’s staff.

The Secret Service confirmed on Wednesday that an investigation is underway but did not release the agent’s identity or further details, stating that it “holds its personnel to the highest standard.”

The incident reportedly took place last week during a trip to Wisconsin, where Secret Service agents and Harris’s staff were preparing for a visit by the Vice-President.

According to CBS, the agent allegedly groped a Harris aide in a hotel room after dinner and drinks. Sources claim the agent appeared to be intoxicated.

The Vice-President’s office confirmed it was aware of the investigation and emphasized its zero-tolerance policy toward sexual misconduct.

The staff members involved were in Green Bay, Wisconsin, scouting locations for a planned event, though Harris later chose to attend a different event in Atlanta, Georgia.

This comes at a time of increasing scrutiny of the Secret Service, which is tasked with protecting top US officials.

A recent congressional report criticized the agency for multiple failures in protecting former President Donald Trump during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in July.

The Secret Service is also seeking a $3 billion increase in its annual budget to improve its operations, hire more agents, and enhance training in response to evolving threats.