    Section Of Mombasa Road To Be Closed For A Week

    KahawaTungu Reporter

    The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) Sunday announced the temporary closure of a section of Mombasa Road for a week.

    The closure will commence on Monday, December 25, at 9:00 pm to Sunday, December 31, at 4:00 am.

    This may cause chaos on the affected road even though most motorists have left the city for festive season.

    KeNHA Director General Kungu Ndungu clarified that the closure is essential for the evacuation and installation of a cross channel along the Mombasa Bound lanes of Mombasa Road (A8) near Imaara Mall.

    “This is to allow for the excavation and installation of a cross culvert along the section. To minimize the traffic disruption within this period, the closure will only affect two lanes out of four lanes,” stated KeNHA.

    The highway authority has urged motorists to exercise caution when approaching the affected section and to adhere to the traffic signs and guidance provided.

    The road is still under construction after the completion of the expressway.

