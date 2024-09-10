Security Guard Clobbers Man to Death in Argument Over Parking in Ruiru

An argument over a parking slot at an apartment turned tragic after a security guard hit and killed a 56-year-old man in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Police said Tony Njoroge had arrived home past midnight on Sunday and parked his car at their apartment in Kitambaya area.

As he alighted, a guard on duty confronted him over the parking slot demanding he moves the car.

Witnesses told police this prompted an argument that went physical.

It was then that the guard used a wooden stick to hit Njoroge in the head.

The man fell on the ground unconscious as the guard escaped the scene.

Police said the victim was rushed to Ruiru Level Four Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries upon arrival.

Police visited the scene of the attack and recovered broken pieces of timber, a blue jacket and a grey Marvin cap left behind by the guard.

The body was moved to Kenyatta University Referral Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Police said a hunt on the guard is ongoing for grilling and further processing.

Meanwhile, a man and his wife are fighting for their lives in hospital after they were shot and seriously wounded in an attempted robbery in their home in Meru.

The couple’s cow which was the target of the suspected thieves was shot and killed, police said.

The incident happened in Majogi village, in Meru where a couple was attacked at their home by unknown individuals armed with firearms.

Police and witnesses the man sustained three gunshot wounds to his stomach, while his wife was shot in the abdomen.

The assailants attempted to set their four-bedroom house on fire but were unsuccessful. Instead, they shot at the main door of the house and also killed one of the victims’ cows in the cowshed.

Police visited the scene and recovered two spent cartridges of 5.56mm and sent them for ballistic analysis.

Both victims were taken to Kiwa Mission Hospital for medical treatment.

Police investigating the incident say they are yet to establish the motive.

A team has been set up to pursue the gang, which escaped the scene soon after the shooting.

Cases of cattle rustling have been on the rise in the area amid calls for action to stop the trend.

The government says they have deployed more resources to address the menace.