Security Guard Dies by Suicide Near Place of Work in Kileleshwa

There was panic when a security guard was found dead near his place of work in a suspected suicide incident in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa area.

Police said the body of Leshan Isaac Karuna, 25 was found hanging on a tree next to Kirichwa Creek Apartments in Kilimani area after a suicide mission.

The incident happened on Saturday November 2.

He had earlier reported to duty at the apartment for the night duties.

At about 4 am, when one of the tenants was arriving home, he found the gate open and unmanned.

It was then that the body was found hanging on a tree opposite the apartments, police said.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

It is the latest such incident to be reported amid campaigns to address the trend.

The body was moved to City Mortuary pending autopsy.

In Embakasi area, a man died after jumping from the fourth floor of an apartment.

A caretaker at Ireke Plaza within Tel Aviv area reported that someone had fallen to death at his apartment.

Police visited the scene and found a body of unknown male adult lying at the ground floor of the apartment with serious injuries on the head.

It was later established that the victim had fallen through the roof of the apartments after jumping from an adjacent apartment.

The motive is yet to be known but police said they are investigating the Sunday night incident.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Police say the suicide trend has been worrying and increasing as up to two cases are reported daily.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.