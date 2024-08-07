Sela Ward Siblings: Get to Know Brock Ward and Granberry “Berry” Holland Ward III

Sela Ann Ward, born on July 11, 1956, in Meridian, Mississippi, is an acclaimed American actress and producer.

She gained fame for her role as Teddy Reed in the NBC series Sisters, winning her first Primetime Emmy Award in 1994.

Ward also starred in Once and Again earning another Emmy, and appeared in House and CSI: NY. Her film credits include The Fugitive and Gone Girl.

Ward is married to Howard Sherman, with whom she has two children.

Siblings

Sela Ward has three younger siblings, including her sister Jenna Ward. While not much public information is available about Jenna, she is known to be supportive of Sela’s career.

Sela’s younger brother, Brock Ward, is a businessman who has made a name for himself in his field.

He is married to Debbie Ward, and together they have two children.

Brock’s family life reflects the close-knit values that Sela often speaks about, stemming from their upbringing in Mississippi.

The youngest of the Ward siblings is Granberry “Berry” Holland Ward III.

Like his brother, Berry is also involved in business and has built a successful career. He is married to Cynthia Ward, and they have three children.

Career

Ward began her career in the 1980s, initially appearing in commercials and small television roles.

Her first significant role came in 1983 when she starred in the short-lived NBC series Emerald Point N.A.S.

Although the show did not last long, it helped her gain visibility in the industry and set the stage for her future successes.

Ward’s major breakthrough arrived in 1991 with the NBC drama series Sisters, where she played Teddy Reed, a strong-willed and independent woman navigating the complexities of family and relationships.

The show received critical acclaim and ran for six seasons, solidifying Ward’s status as a prominent actress.

Her performance earned her a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 1994, marking a significant milestone in her career and establishing her as a talented leading lady in television.

Following her success in Sisters, Ward starred in the ABC series Once and Again from 1999 to 2002.

In this drama, she portrayed Lily Manning, a divorced mother navigating the challenges of love and family life.

Her performance was widely praised, earning her a second Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama.

The show is remembered for its realistic portrayal of relationships and garnered a loyal fan base, further enhancing Ward’s reputation as a skilled actress.

In addition to her television success, Sela Ward has made a significant impact in film.

She appeared in the critically acclaimed movie The Fugitive, starring opposite Harrison Ford, where she played the role of Dr. Richard Kimble’s wife, Helen.

This role helped her gain further recognition in Hollywood and showcased her ability to hold her own alongside A-list talent.

Ward continued to take on diverse roles in films such as The Day After Tomorrow, a disaster film where she played the role of a scientist and Gone Girl, directed by David Fincher, where she portrayed Rand Elliott, the mother of the missing woman.

Her ability to adapt to various genres, from drama to thriller, showcases her versatility as an actress.

Awards and accolades

Ward has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, highlighting her talent and contributions to television and film.

She won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: the first for her role as Teddy Reed in Sisters and the second for Lily Manning in Once and Again.

Additionally, she earned a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for Once and Again and received several nominations for her performances in both Sisters and Almost Golden: The Jessica Savitch Story.

Ward has also been recognized by the Screen Actors Guild, receiving nominations for her performances in various series.

She won a CableACE Award for her portrayal of Jessica Savitch in Almost Golden and received a CinemaCon Award for Ensemble of the Universe for her role in Independence Day: Resurgence.