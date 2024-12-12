Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Announce Engagement

Pop star Selena Gomez is officially engaged to music producer Benny Blanco.

The announcement came on Wednesday night through Gomez’s Instagram, where she shared a photo of her diamond engagement ring with the caption, “forever begins now.”

Blanco, 36, responded in the comments, humorously stating, “hey wait… that’s my wife.”

The couple’s engagement had been the subject of speculation since August when Gomez, 32, posted a photo with strategically placed hearts obscuring her left ring finger. Fans quickly speculated about the possibility of an engagement.

The duo has been dating for over a year, with Gomez confirming their relationship in December 2023. At the time, she revealed they had been together secretly for six months before making their romance public.

Although some fans initially expressed skepticism due to Blanco’s past collaborations with Gomez’s ex, Justin Bieber, the singer defended her relationship, calling Blanco “the best thing that’s ever happened” to her.

The couple’s inner circles have also shown strong support for their union. “Their friends and families are thrilled, believing this could be a lasting and loving relationship,” a source told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year.

Blanco and Gomez share a long history, having worked together professionally before their romantic involvement. Blanco even appeared in Gomez’s 2019 music video for “I Can’t Get Enough,” donning a teddy bear costume.

Blanco reflected on their journey in a heartfelt Instagram post, writing, “i used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life… happy bday bb ! i love u !”

Fans who were initially hesitant about the pairing now appear to have warmed up to the relationship. “Thanks for making her happy, that’s what matters most to us!” one fan commented under Blanco’s recent social media post.

Though a wedding date has yet to be announced, the couple has expressed their desire to start a family in the future. Gomez hinted at this aspiration during an interview on The Howard Stern Show in May, stating, “That’s my next goal… I love being around kids.”