Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Relationship Criteria: Just Be ‘Cool’

Selena Gomez, the multi-talented artist, recently shared her perspective on what she looks for in a potential partner in a candid interview.

Since her high-profile relationship with Justin Bieber ended, Gomez has been focused on her career, but she’s open to finding love in the future.

The pop sensation, who has just released her latest hit, “Single Soon,” spoke about her criteria for potential partners during an appearance at the SiriusXM Hits 1 LA radio station. Gomez emphasized that her requirements are often misunderstood by men, leading to confusion.

“I think I have certain quality criteria, and I live in a world right now where men often confuse those criteria with being hard to please,” Gomez explained. She even referenced a specific verse in her song that addresses this issue.

Also Read: American Singer Selena Gomez Spends Week In Kenya (Photos)

“The verse was very funny because I’m not ashamed to say, ‘I’m asking you X, Y, and Z if you want to be with me,'” she noted.

So, what does Selena Gomez really want from a man? In her own words, she’s looking for someone who is simply “cool.” However, her definition of “cool” goes beyond appearances and popularity.

“Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool, but only that you’re someone nice, and as you’re asking, please make me laugh,” Gomez elaborated. She also added that being respectful to her family and those around her is essential.

While Gomez acknowledged that everyone goes through phases of wanting companionship, she emphasized her current focus on self-happiness. She expressed that when the right person enters her life, they should add something meaningful to her world rather than causing insecurity, which she experienced in the past.

Selena Gomez’s candid remarks about her relationship criteria provide insight into her personal journey and aspirations for love in the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...