McConnell Says He’s ‘Fine’ After Abruptly Stopping Press Conference

During his weekly press conference with top Senate GOP leaders, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell experienced a concerning moment when he abruptly stopped talking and appeared to freeze for over 30 seconds while gripping the podium.

Sen. John Barrasso, a physician and the third-ranking Republican, approached McConnell as other leaders resumed the conference near the Senate floor.

Thankfully, McConnell quickly returned to the conference after the brief episode. When asked about his health and whether it was related to a fall he suffered earlier in the year resulting in a concussion, McConnell assured reporters, “I’m fine,” and affirmed that he is fully capable of carrying out his duties.

Following the incident, President Biden, a former Senate colleague of McConnell, reached out to check on his well-being.

McConnell jokingly remarked, “I told him I got sand-bagged,” perhaps in reference to Biden’s own fall at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation, where he tripped over a sandbag.

Senator Barrasso emphasized that McConnell was able to address more questions than usual during the press conference, and he expressed no new concerns about McConnell’s health.

In March of this year, the 81-year-old Kentucky Republican fell at an event with GOP donors in Washington, leading to a hospital stay for a concussion. He has experienced other falls and health issues and walks with a limp due to having contracted polio as a child.

Despite these challenges, McConnell has publicly spoken about his personal battle with the disease and has used his platform to advocate for polio eradication worldwide.

Regarding his future in politics, McConnell, the longest-serving party leader in Senate history, has not announced whether he will seek an eighth term.

When asked about potential successors, McConnell simply laughed and walked away without providing a response.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer responded to the incident by wishing McConnell well, expressing a sentiment of goodwill toward the top Senate Republican.

As the situation unfolds, many are keeping a close eye on McConnell’s health, given his influential role in American politics.

