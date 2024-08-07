Senate Proposes Bill For Inter-County Transfer Of Public Officers

The Senate is proposing a new bill to make it easier for county public officers to transfer between counties.

The bill, known as The County Governments (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was gazetted on July 15, 2024.

This proposed legislation by Senator George Mbugua aims to create a framework for transferring pensionable county public officers between counties.

The goal is to allow these officers to move seamlessly without losing their accrued benefits. The move is intended to boost efficiency, national integration, and improve public service delivery across counties.

If passed, counties will exchange experienced officers based on specific needs, helping to distribute expertise more evenly and enhance the effectiveness of public services nationwide.

According to the bill, any county public officer wishing to transfer must apply in writing to their County Public Service Board.

“A county public officer desirous of transferring his or her services from one county to another may apply in writing to their respective County Public Service Board, through the authorised officer from which the officer is coming, for a transfer of service,” the bill reads.

The Board will then review the application within 21 days, in accordance with any relevant retirement benefit laws. To be eligible for transfer, an officer must have served continuously at their current duty station for at least three years.

The bill ensures that any benefits accrued by officers during their previous service will not be lost when they transfer to a new county.

“Where a county public officer is transferred from one county public service to another, the public officer’s accrued benefits relating to the previous period in public service shall not be lost.”

By providing a framework for the transfer of officers between counties, the Bill has a direct bearing on the powers and responsibilities of counties to manage their personnel for effective service delivery.

“The enactment of this Bill shall not occasion additional expenditure of public funds.”

Additionally, the bill proposes the creation of a consultative forum for County Public Service Boards. This forum is designed to strengthen collaboration and support their functions.

The proposed legislation does not limit any fundamental rights or freedoms and does not delegate legislative powers.