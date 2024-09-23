Senate Set to Debate Censure Motion Against DP Gachagua

In a significant political development, Senator Danson Mungatana of Tana River County has tabled a motion to censure the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, over alleged conduct unbecoming of a high-ranking state official.

The motion, which was officially submitted to the Senate on September 23, 2024, highlights concerns over public utterances made by the Deputy President that are said to have heightened ethnic tensions and marginalized certain communities.

The motion invokes Article 75 of the Constitution of Kenya and the Leadership and Integrity Act, which mandates that state officers uphold the principles of national unity and integrity in all public matters.

According to Senator Mungatana’s notice, Gachagua has, on multiple occasions since assuming office, made controversial statements regarding employment in the public sector, allocation of resources, and local governance, particularly with regard to devolved units.

The motion suggests that these remarks have not only violated constitutional provisions but have also disrespected the high office of the Deputy President.

Mungatana accuses the Deputy President of uttering statements that have created rifts among different ethnic groups, contravening the principle of national unity.

The legislator also points to alleged misstatements by Gachagua regarding the distribution of public resources, including urging certain counties to ignore lawful directives.

The Senator has raised concerns that Gachagua’s conduct undermines public confidence in the Deputy President’s office, accusing him of demeaning its symbolic role as a unifier of the Kenyan people.

This motion is likely to spark a heated debate in the Senate as lawmakers grapple with the potential political fallout.

The censure process, while not necessarily leading to impeachment, is a formal expression of disapproval and could lead to strained relations between the executive and the legislative branches.

It also highlights growing discontent in some quarters of the government regarding Gachagua’s leadership style and public conduct.

Senator Mungatana has urged the Senate to express its displeasure in line with Standing Order 101, a move that could have far-reaching implications for the Deputy President’s political future.

All eyes will be on the Senate as the motion is discussed in the coming days.