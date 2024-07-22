Senator Omtata Urges End To Tribal Politics, Dismisses Gen-Z Protest Funding Claims

Busia County Senator Andrew Okiya Omtata has dismissed claims that Gen-Z protests are being funded by external sources.

He called on politicians to move away from old political narratives centered on tribalism.

This statement comes after President William Ruto reiterated on Sunday that the protests were being funded by certain individuals.

Speaking at a church service at Africa Gospel Church in Bomet, President Ruto challenged those opposing his government to present their alternative solutions for the country.

Also Read: Ruto Insists Protests Are Funded, Warns Media On Reporting

“I want to challenge those who are sponsoring, orchestrating, and funding this violence to step forward and give us their alternative views on how to take Kenya forward,” Ruto said.

He urged these individuals to reveal their identities rather than remain anonymous.

President Ruto’s remarks followed the denial from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) regarding their alleged involvement in funding the protests.

Also Read: Civil Society Organizations Deny Funding Anti-Government Protests

The government had accused the Ford Foundation of financing anti-government demonstrations and linked 16 NGOs to these funds.

In response, the Ford Foundation distanced itself from these accusations.

Also Read: Ford Foundation Responds To Kenyan Government’s Request For Accountability Of Sh750 Million Linked To Protests

The Public Benefit Regulation Authority (PBRA) has launched an investigation into the 16 NGOs named by the government for allegedly funding the protests.

Senator Omtata emphasized the need for accountability among leaders.

“I condemn in the strongest terms possible attempts by those from the past who are trying to revive the tribal narratives of the shameful old political order, where tribes and regions were falsely pitted against one another for political expediency,” he said.

He added that it is an insult to the youth to claim they are driven by foreign influence or the agenda of a dominant group seeking state power.

“Kenya must never go back to the sad days when tribal slogans polluted public discourse and allowed totally undeserving characters to govern this country,” Omtata said.

Senator Omtata asserted that Gen-Z’s demands are centered on accountability, not tribal power struggles. “When they demand that appointments be based on merit, it’s not because they want jobs to be given to people from any particular community.”