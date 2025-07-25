Senator Seeks Clarity On Sharing Of Subscriber Data By Telcos With Security Agencies

Marsabit Senator Mohamed Chute has asked the Senate to investigate how telecommunication service providers in Kenya share subscriber data with security agencies.

Speaking in the Senate, Chute requested a Statement from the Standing Committee on Information, Communication and Technology, chaired by Senator Allan Chesang, seeking to understand the legal and procedural frameworks governing such data sharing.

He asked whether service providers like Safaricom and Airtel are required to obtain court orders or any statutory authorization before releasing subscriber data to state agencies.

The Senator also demanded full disclosure on how many data access requests have been made by security agencies to the two leading telcos—Safaricom PLC and Airtel Kenya Ltd—since 2020, and how many of those were granted.

He further sought clarification on whether all granted requests were accompanied by court orders.

Chute also asked whether the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) has conducted any investigations into suspected cases of unlawful data sharing, either in response to public complaints or through independent initiatives.

“The Committee should clarify the role of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) and other government agencies in ensuring lawful and responsible access and use of subscriber data,” said Senator Chute. “Details on any enforcement action taken against a telecommunication provider for data breaches or non-compliance must be brought before this House.”