Senegal Clinches Knockout Spot in AFCON with 3-1 Victory Over Cameroon

Senegal’s journey in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) continued on a positive note as Ismaïla Sarr’s pivotal goal and assist propelled them to a 3-1 victory over Cameroon, securing their spot in the knockout stages and extending their unbeaten streak to six matches.

⌚️ FULL-TIME! Senegal with a performance and 3️⃣ goals catch the crucial three points! 🌟#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 | #SENCMR pic.twitter.com/Mr2PxGiQdE — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 19, 2024

In a highly anticipated match between the defending champions and the five-time winners in Yamoussoukro, Senegal, led by coach Aliou Cissé, seized the initiative with Ismaïla Sarr’s 16th-minute opener. Sarr capitalized on a defensive lapse from Cameroon, as Lamine Camara’s corner was not properly cleared, leading to a deflection off André-Frank Zambo Anguissa and beating goalkeeper André Onana.

𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐅𝐈𝐄𝐃! ✅ The Lions of Teranga step into the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 round of 16! 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/JiB8CrLtFN — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 19, 2024

The Manchester United goalkeeper’s weak punched clearance allowed Sarr to capitalize, marking Cameroon’s fourth consecutive game without a clean sheet. Despite Senegal’s efforts to double their lead before halftime, a superb block from Enzo Tchato denied Sadio Mané from a tight angle.

Senegal continued to press after the break, although they didn’t test Onana again. Meanwhile, Cameroon’s goalkeeper, Édouard Mendy, remained untroubled. The lackluster performance from Rigobert Song’s side was evident, as they failed to register a shot on target until the final 25 minutes.

Habib Diallo effectively secured the victory for Senegal with a second goal in the 71st minute, converting Sarr’s delivery with a sliding finish. Although the goal showcased Senegal’s prowess, defensive lapses from Song’s team were a cause for concern.

Senegal faced a setback when Diallo was carried off on a stretcher in the final 10 minutes, with Nicolas Jackson replacing him and Iliman Ndiaye coming on for Sarr. Cameroon capitalized on their first shot on target, as Jean-Charles Castelletto headed home brilliantly from Olivier Ntcham’s cross. However, the late revival was not enough, as Georges-Kévin Nkoudou missed a crucial header, and Senegal’s Sadio Mané secured the win with a composed finish.

Despite a nervy ending, Senegal secured a spot in the last 16, while Cameroon faces an uphill battle with only one victory in their last eight matches across all competitions. The qualification fate for Song’s struggling team hangs in the balance as they head into their final group stage clash against The Gambia on Tuesday.