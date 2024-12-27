Senior Cop Loses His Pistol At A Homabay Hotel

A senior police officer is under probe after he lost his pistol in unclear circumstances at a hotel in Homabay Town.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police Jeremiah Kimanthi who is the sub county Administration Police (AP) commander in Homabay said he lost the weapon on Christmas Day at about 9 pm.

He discovered his Ceska pistol with 15 bullets was missing long after the incident.

He said he had been to 489 Hotel within Shauri Yako estate, Homabay township where he had gone to take supper when the pistol went missing.

Senior police officers visited the scene as part of the probe into the incident in vain. No recovery was made.

The team also staged an operation in the area in vain.

The officer recorded his statement before leaving the station amid investigations into the saga.

There are fears the pistol will be used in committing crimes in the area or elsewhere.

Meanwhile, two traffic officers were on Christmas Day arrested in an operation by Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission officials along Kisii-Rongo road.

The officers were later released on bail pending probe into the claims they had taken bribes from motorists on the route.

The officers stationed at Nyamarambe traffic base were detained after being found with money suspected to be from motorists.

Claims of graft among some traffic officers have been rampant prompting such operations.