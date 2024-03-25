fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Senior Traffic Cop Killed in Accident Along Narok-Bomet Highway 

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read

    A senior traffic officer was Monday killed when his car was involved in a head on collision with a lorry on the Narok-Bomet road, police said. 

    Inspector Calvins Ochieng Onganda was until his death the deputy base commander in Narok on March 25.

    This is after his saloon car collided with an oncoming lorry.

    Police said he was driving from Bomet when he attempted to overtake a lorry. It was then that his car collided with an oncoming one.

    As a result of the impact, both vehicles landed on the right side of the road as one faces Bomet direction.

    Onganda sustained serious injuries on both his legs and chest and died on the spot.

    Elsewhere, Kibra Officer Commanding Station Chief Inspector Samuel Chiro died in hospital after an illness.

    He had been admitted in hospital where died, police said.

    He had been to Karen Hospital on referral from Nairobi Adams Arcade Branch for cardiological examination when he died March 24, police said.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Three in Court for Obtaining Sh1 Million to Import Mobile Phones

    Senior Traffic Cop Killed in Accident Along Narok-Bomet Highway 

     
    Life Imprisonment is Unconstitutional and Archaic, Justice Sifuna Rules 

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X