Senior Traffic Cop Killed in Accident Along Narok-Bomet Highway 

A senior traffic officer was Monday killed when his car was involved in a head on collision with a lorry on the Narok-Bomet road, police said.

Inspector Calvins Ochieng Onganda was until his death the deputy base commander in Narok on March 25.

This is after his saloon car collided with an oncoming lorry.

Police said he was driving from Bomet when he attempted to overtake a lorry. It was then that his car collided with an oncoming one.

As a result of the impact, both vehicles landed on the right side of the road as one faces Bomet direction.

Onganda sustained serious injuries on both his legs and chest and died on the spot.

Elsewhere, Kibra Officer Commanding Station Chief Inspector Samuel Chiro died in hospital after an illness.

He had been admitted in hospital where died, police said.

He had been to Karen Hospital on referral from Nairobi Adams Arcade Branch for cardiological examination when he died March 24, police said.