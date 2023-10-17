Sepp Blatter: A Controversial Yet Wealthy Figure

Joseph “Sepp” Blatter, a retired Swiss professional football executive, has amassed a considerable net worth of $40 million. Although known for serving as the President of FIFA from 1998 to 2015, his tenure was plagued by controversies and allegations of corruption. Let’s delve into Sepp Blatter’s life, career, and the wealth he accumulated along the way.

Sepp Blatter Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth March 10, 1936 Place of Birth Visp, Valais Nationality Switzerland Profession Football Executive

Who is Sepp Blatter?

Born on March 10, 1936, in Visp, Valais, Switzerland, Josef Blatter initially pursued business and economics, earning degrees in both fields. While his career took root in various business positions spanning public relations, tourism, and more, his first significant foray into the sports world wasn’t soccer but ice hockey.

He served as the general secretary of the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation and even held the role of Director of Sports Timing and Relations for Longines S.A, a Swiss luxury watchmaker.

His involvement in organizing the Olympic Games in 1972 and 1976 marked his early ventures into sports.

Sepp Blatter’s FIFA Journey

Blatter’s association with FIFA began in 1975 when he became the technical director, a role he held for six years. In 1981, he ascended the ranks to become FIFA’s general secretary. In 1998, after 17 years of dedicated service, Sepp Blatter was elected as FIFA president for the first time. He maintained his position virtually uncontested throughout his tenure. Despite this, his presidency was marked by internal controversy, with only a relatively small portion of FIFA members supporting him by the end of his reign.

Controversies

Sepp Blatter’s presidency faced controversy from its inception. In 1998, allegations emerged that his election was tainted by bribery, backroom dealings, and financial irregularities. Two high-ranking FIFA members later claimed they were offered $100,000 to vote for Blatter.

In 2011, as Blatter sought a fourth consecutive term, he faced investigations by the FIFA ethics committee regarding bribery allegations. With other candidates dropping out, he ran unopposed, further fueling criticism for not postponing the election to allow new contenders. He pledged not to run for a fifth term.

In 2015, Blatter ran for the FIFA presidency once more, facing Prince Ali bin Hussein. While neither candidate received enough votes for victory, Prince Ali withdrew, making Blatter the winner by default. However, he was forced to resign due to a brewing corruption scandal just days later, eventually being banned for six years from FIFA.

Sepp Blatter Net Worth

Sepp Blatter net worth is $40 million. This wealth reflects his controversial yet influential career as a Swiss professional football executive and, more prominently, his presidency at FIFA, which was marred by allegations of corruption and irregular practices.

