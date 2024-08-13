Seth Curry Siblings: All About Stephen Curry and Sydel Curry-Lee

Seth Curry, born August 23, 1990, is an American professional basketball player currently with the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA.

He played college basketball at Liberty University and later at Duke.

Curry is the son of former NBA player Dell Curry and the brother of superstar Stephen Curry.

Known for his shooting ability, he ranks eighth in NBA history for three-point field goal percentage.

Over his career, he has played for several teams, including the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers, and has recently re-signed with the Hornets after a brief release in 2024.

Siblings

Seth has two siblings, Stephen Curry, the elder brother, born March 14, 1988, is a two-time NBA MVP and plays for the Golden State Warriors.

Sydel Curry-Lee, the younger sister, born October 20, 1994, is a former collegiate volleyball player and is married to NBA player Damion Lee.

The Curry siblings share a strong bond and have supported each other’s athletic careers throughout their lives.

College career

Curry began his college basketball career at Liberty University, where he played for one season.

During his freshman year, he averaged 20.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, showcasing his scoring ability and three-point shooting, hitting 34.7% of his attempts.

After this successful stint, he transferred to Duke University, where he played for three seasons from 2010 to 2013.

At Duke, he became a key player, averaging 13.2 points per game in his sophomore year and 17.5 points in his senior year, while also earning All-ACC honors.

Senior career

Curry went undrafted in the 2013 NBA Draft after completing his college career at Duke University.

He initially signed with the Memphis Grizzlies for the 2013 NBA Summer League but was waived before the regular season began.

He then joined the Cleveland Cavaliers for training camp but was again released.

Curry found his first NBA opportunity with the Sacramento Kings in December 2013.

He played sparingly during his time there but began to showcase his shooting ability. In his rookie season, he averaged 3.9 points in just over 10 minutes per game.

In 2014, Curry signed with the Dallas Mavericks. This stint marked a significant turning point in his career.

He became a reliable bench scorer and a key contributor, particularly known for his three-point shooting.

During the 2015-2016 season, he averaged 12.8 points per game and shot 41.5% from beyond the arc, solidifying his reputation as one of the league’s sharpshooters.

Curry was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016. His time in Philadelphia was marked by injuries, limiting his impact on the court.

However, he still managed to demonstrate his shooting prowess when healthy, averaging 12.0 points per game.

Curry returned to the Mavericks in 2017, where he continued to excel as a shooter and playmaker.

His best season came in 2019-2020 when he averaged 12.4 points per game while shooting an impressive 48.1% from three-point range.

This performance helped the Mavericks reach the playoffs.

In January 2021, Curry was traded to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a deal involving James Harden.

He played a crucial role in the Nets’ offense, providing spacing and shooting alongside superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

He averaged 12.5 points per game during his time with Brooklyn.

Curry was traded back to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal for Ben Simmons in 2022.

He continued to be a valuable asset, contributing to the team’s shooting and offensive flow during the playoffs.

After a brief period with the Mavericks again, Curry signed with the Charlotte Hornets in 2024.

His experience and shooting ability are expected to play a significant role in the Hornets’ development and success.