Seth Green Siblings: Getting to Know Kaela and Rachael Green

Seth Green is an American actor and filmmaker known for his roles in comedy films and television shows.

Portraying Scott Evil, Dr. Evil’s son, in the Austin Powers film series and voicing Chris Griffin on the animated series Family Guy are some of his notable acting credits.

Green is also the co-creator, writer, director and producer of the adult animated comedy series Robot Chicken, which has earned him several awards.

Siblings

Green has two siblings. His older sister is Kaela Green, an actress and producer known for her work on shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gilmore Girls.

His younger sister is Rachael Green, a writer and producer who has worked on projects like Robot Chicken and Powerless.

Both of Green’s sisters have been involved in the entertainment industry, often collaborating with him on various projects over the years.

The Green siblings seem to have a close relationship and have supported each other’s creative endeavors.

Career

Green has had a prolific and diverse acting career spanning over three decades. Some key highlights:

He made his film debut as a child actor in the 1984 comedy-drama The Hotel New Hampshire.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, he had supporting roles in popular comedy films like Radio Days, Big Business, and the Austin Powers series, where he played Dr. Evil’s son Scott Evil.

On television, Green gained attention for his role as the werewolf Oz on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

He has also voiced the character of Chris Griffin on the animated series Family Guy since 1999.

Green is the co-creator, writer, director, and most frequent voice actor for the Emmy-winning stop-motion sketch comedy series Robot Chicken, which he has worked on since 2005.

This series has earned him several awards.

In addition, Green has lent his voice to various animated projects, including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, the Mass Effect video game franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the character Howard the Duck.

Throughout his career, he has demonstrated his versatility by taking on both comedic and dramatic roles across film, television and video games.

Green has established himself as a prolific and acclaimed actor and producer in the entertainment industry.

Awards and accolades

Green has received numerous awards and nominations throughout his prolific career in film, television, and voice acting.

He won a Young Artist Award in 1991 for his lead role on the ABC sitcom Good & Evil.

Green has been nominated for 11 Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on Robot Chicken, winning 3 times, including for Outstanding Short-format Animated Program in 2010 and 2007.

He has also received 5 Annie Awards for Robot Chicken.

Green was nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance at the 2014 Primetime Creative Arts Emmys for voicing various characters in Robot Chicken DC Comics Special II: Villains In Paradise.

In addition to his acting and producing accolades, Green was honored by the Television Academy at the 2010 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony.

His awards and nominations span multiple decades and recognize his talents as an actor, writer, director and producer in both live-action and animated projects.

Green’s work on Robot Chicken in particular has earned him significant critical acclaim.