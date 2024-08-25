Seth Meyers’s Net Worth

Seth Meyers, a well-known American comedian, actor, and television host, has a net worth estimated at $25 million. Meyers has gained widespread recognition for his work on “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) and as the host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Seth Meyers Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth Dec 28, 1973 Place of Birth Evanston Nationality American Profession Comedian, Actor, Television Host

Seth Meyers Salary

Meyers joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in 2001, where he quickly established himself as a key figure due to his sharp wit and comedic talent. By 2006, he had ascended to the role of head writer and co-anchor of the show’s iconic “Weekend Update” segment. His work on SNL earned him critical acclaim, solidifying his reputation as one of the show’s standout writers and performers.

In 2014, Meyers made the transition to late-night television, taking over as host of “Late Night.” His intelligent and incisive humor has made the show a staple for viewers interested in a blend of comedy, interviews, and political commentary. Under his leadership, “Late Night” has been praised for its thoughtful approach to current events and Meyers’ ability to engage with guests in meaningful conversations. Meyers’s career is distinguished by his unique blend of political savvy and comedic talent, making him a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

Seth Meyers earns an estimated $5 million annually as the host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Early Life

Seth Meyers was born on December 28, 1973, in Evanston, Illinois. He spent his early years moving between states; his family lived in Okemos, Michigan, and later settled in Bedford, New Hampshire. His father, Laurence Meyers Jr., worked in finance, while his mother, Hilary Claire, was a French teacher. Seth has a younger brother, Josh Meyers, who is also an actor. Meyers has a diverse ancestry, with roots in Lithuania, Austria, Croatia, England, Germany, Sweden, and the Czech Republic.

Also Read: Ryan Leaf’s Net Worth

During his time in Michigan, Meyers attended Edgewood Elementary in Okemos and later graduated from Manchester High School West in New Hampshire. He went on to study at Northwestern University in Illinois, where he joined the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and participated in the Mee-Ow Show, the university’s improv comedy group. Meyers continued to hone his comedic skills by joining ImprovOlympic and Boom Chicago, an Amsterdam-based comedy troupe, where he was discovered by scouts from “Saturday Night Live.”

Saturday Night Live

After a successful audition, Seth Meyers joined the SNL cast in 2001, quickly becoming a popular figure. By 2005, he took on a larger role as a writing supervisor, and in 2006, he was promoted to co-head writer alongside Tina Fey and Andrew Steele. Following Tina Fey’s departure, Meyers became the head writer and co-anchor of the “Weekend Update” segment, a role he shared with Amy Poehler. This segment became one of the highlights of SNL, praised for its wit and relevance, and was occasionally revived even after Poehler left the show.

In addition to his writing and “Weekend Update” duties, Meyers portrayed several popular recurring characters in SNL sketches, including those in “Appalachian Emergency Room” and “Jarrett’s Room.” His work also included writing or performing in memorable sketches, such as Tina Fey’s portrayal of Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin and Louis C.K.’s role in the “Abe Lincoln” sketch.

In 2007, Meyers participated in the Writers Guild of America strike, which sought better compensation for writers in light of the significant profits made by television networks. Due to his involvement in the strike, Meyers missed much of the 2007-2008 SNL season. He bid farewell to SNL in February 2014, with a special episode featuring popular alumni like Amy Poehler, Fred Armisen, and Andy Samberg.

Late Night with Seth Meyers

In 2013, NBC announced that Seth Meyers would take over as the host of “Late Night,” following Jimmy Fallon’s move to “The Tonight Show.” Meyers officially began his hosting duties in February 2014, with Amy Poehler as his first guest. Fred Armisen, another SNL alum, became the bandleader for the show’s house band, “The 8G Band.” Meyers’ initial contract with NBC was set to run through 2021, but it was extended until at least 2025.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” adapted to the challenges by moving production to Meyers’s home, allowing the show to continue airing despite restrictions. The show has consistently received positive reviews, and its premiere in 2014 garnered the highest ratings for the franchise since 2005, with over 3.4 million viewers. While the initial critical reception was mixed, with some critics noting similarities to Meyers’s SNL style, the show developed its unique voice over time. Meyers is known for his straightforward approach to political commentary, often highlighting his left-leaning views, which has helped differentiate “Late Night” from other talk shows.

Personal Life

Seth Meyers married Alexi Ashe, an attorney, in July 2013 on Martha’s Vineyard. The couple has two sons, Ashe and Axel. While Meyers is not Jewish, his wife is, and they are raising their children in a Jewish household.

Meyers is an avid sports fan, particularly of Boston and Pittsburgh teams, including the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Pittsburgh Penguins. He cites comedic influences such as Steve Martin, Mel Brooks, David Letterman, Monty Python, and Jon Stewart.

Real Estate

In 2013, Seth and Alexi purchased an apartment in New York City’s West Village for $3.525 million. They sold this unit in late 2017 for $4.5 million, achieving their full asking price. In 2016, the couple bought a 10-room duplex near Washington Square Park for $7.5 million, which they renovated while staying in their West Village apartment.

Seth Meyers Net Worth

Seth Meyers net worth is $25 million.