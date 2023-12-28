Seven Arrested in New Sh2 Billion Fake Gold Deal in Kileleshwa 

The DCI Operations Support Unit (OSU) Wednesday arrested seven suspects involved in a mega gold scam that targeted two Malaysian nationals, and recovered multiple tools of trade involved in the Sh2.85 billion botched fraud.

They were arrested from a private house along Mageta Road within Kileleshwa where the surveillance police team followed closely before the main gate was shut locking them out in the deal where two businessmen from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia were about to be conned millions of dollars.

As the sleuths stealthily gained entry into the compound, some suspects jumped over the fence at the back side of the compound, leading to a chase that saw seven of them arrested including two escapees.

The suspects who included two G4S security guards are Didier Muke (a Congolese with a pending case and passport deposited in court), Brian Otiende, Patrick Otieno, Joshua Ngandi, Charles Vincent Njerenga (whisked from a getaway bike and in hospital), Mark Kabete (G4S) and Ken Kiboi (G4S).

Frustrated and visibly shocked, Halid Mohamed Yaacob and Zulkannaain Bin Ramali landed in Kenya from Kuala Lumpur, following an invitation Rock Africa Miner operated by the suspects including a Congolese national who has an ongoing case and out on bond.

They had contacted the complainants as from October 19, 2023 through a social media platform.

The suspects had alleged to transact with them 500 kilograms of gold at USD19 million equivalent to Sh2.85 billion.

In the deal, the complainants had already sent USD6,350 to members of the gang based in Cameroon who referred the two to their Kenyan accomplices.

The scene was processed and several exhibits recovered including metallic boxes, 84 gold coated metallic bars, smelting tools, computers, documents & stamps for Ace Point International.

Also recovered were five vehicles which were in the compound.

In a well-choreographed scheme, the suspects had set up an operational base in a house in Kileleshwa, with fully furnished office-style rooms to steal from the unsuspecting foreign nationals.

Yacoob and Ramali were to meet the seven Wednesday morning, to finalize on the first shipment of 50 kilograms refined gold where a kilo was to go for Sh7.2 million.

The 500 kilograms gold amounting to Sh2.85 billion was to be sourced from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the suspects claimed.

But few minutes into the meeting, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations busted the fake deal.

The scammers were trailed as they picked the two foreigners from their hotel Four Points By Sheraton along Argwings Kodhek road in Kilimani using a Toyota Noah vehicle.

Police said the suspects had hired a G4S security team to keep guard the main entrance as they engaged the Malaysia nationals.

The G4S guards were part of the those arrested by the DCI officials and set for arraignment Thursday, police said.

This is the latest ring of fake gold scheme meant to swindle the two Malaysians, which becomes part of the long list of similar incidents where foreign nationals are scammed.