Seven Kenyan Bikers To Embark On Epic 40,000km Africa Tour

Seven Kenyan motorcyclists are gearing up for an ambitious journey across 40 African countries, set to begin on December 12, 2024.

The five-month expedition will cover 40,000 kilometers, traversing the continent’s four extreme geographical points.

Starting in Kenya, the riders will head to Xaafuun (Hafun) Point in Somalia, Africa’s easternmost point, before traveling south to Cape Agulhas in South Africa.

From there, they will proceed to Cape Almadi in Senegal and conclude their journey at Al-Ghiran Point in Tunisia, Africa’s northernmost point.

The team, led by Nick Korir, includes Havana Gari, Moses Nderitu, Kairu Mbuthia, Blixen Nderitu, Leonard Nyamunga, and Sammy Kiumbe.

Along the way, they will be joined by bikers from various African countries in a show of unity and celebration of the continent’s vibrant biker community.

The bikers were officially commissioned by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during Kenya’s 60th Diplomatic Journey Anniversary celebrations at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre on December 2.

“Our mission is twofold: to celebrate the beauty and diversity of Africa while raising funds to establish the LOGOS Endowment Fund, which will support the education of underprivileged youth in Kenya. This initiative aims to break the cycle of poverty through transformational education,” said Korir, who is Around Africa on Motorcycle leader.

Korir explained that the journey is a culmination of two years of preparation, including mental, physical, and emotional readiness.

“The last few months have been particularly intense as we prepared for the logistics of this historic trip, trained our bodies for the demands of the ride, and invested time with our families, knowing we’ll be away for an extended period,” he said.

This will be Korir’s third major biking expedition.

In 2013, he led a group of bikers from Nairobi to Cape Town, covering 10,000 kilometers in 50 days. He later spearheaded Ride 47, a tour across Kenya aimed at raising funds to educate children in all counties.