Seven Linked to Bomet Gang Rape Ordeal Detained for 14 Days

Seven suspects linked to an incident where they recorded a gang rape ordeal in a village in Bomet have been detained for 14 days.

A Bomet court allowed detectives 14 days to hold the seven suspects to enable them complete their investigations. They were Friday produced in the local court.

They have been linked to a gang-rape incident caught in a video that has gone viral.

Bomet Resident Magistrate Mbeti Michuki allowed police to detain the suspects following a successful application by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer Jefferson Mwithi.

Mwithi said he intends to charge the suspects with rape.

The video has attracted wide condemnation from various organizations who have called for strict punishment on the suspects. Bomet Girl Guide Association led by Chairperson Dorine Chepkirui said the disgusting video has exposed the rot in society.

She said a similar incident which happened last year in the same Chepalungu sub-county was an indication that society has lost its human values.

Police say they are investigating the cases. Cases of rape are on the rise in the country amid calls to address the trend.