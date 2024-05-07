Seven Suspects Arrested in Lamu with Cocaine Valued at Sh3.7 Million

Seven suspects arrested in different parts of Lamu County in an operation that also led to the seizure of approximately 928 grams of cocaine estimated to be worth Sh3.7 million.

Detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said an intelligence-led operation by Anti-narcotic Unit teams saw officers raid several homes suspected to be illicit drug hubs.

One of the targeted houses belonged to Muuna Omar Bori, where a weighing machine and five pellets weighing approximately 85 grams were recovered,m.

A clear polythene bag with cocaine weighing approximately 164 grams was also seized.

The operation that was conducted in Lamu Central follows the heightened war against sale, distribution and consumption of illicit drugs around the country.

During the raids, several houses suspected to be illicit drugs hubs were targeted.

At Shamuni Mwalimu Shamuni’s residence another polythene bag about 354 grams of the crack was also recovered.

Another raid at Fatma Mote Yusuf’s house led to the discovery of cocaine, weighing approximately 325 grams.

The arrested individuals include Nuura Omar Bori aged 34, Mote Mwalimu Shamuni aged 41, Shamuni Mwalimu Shamuni aged 41, Omar Mohamed Omar aged 23, Mohamed Abdallah aged 35, Fami Abdulrahman Mohamed aged 42 and Fatma Mote Yusuf aged 40. All the suspects are in lawful custody pending arraignment.

This swift action emphasizes the government’s unwavering dedication to combating the spread of illicit drugs within the region, prioritizing public safety and law enforcement, police said.

The crackdown comes amid national authorities’ efforts to tame the sale, distribution and consumption of illicit drugs around the country.

Those nabbed were Wednesday expected in court to face charges of possession and trafficking of cocaine.

Several suspects have been nabbed in the operation staged in Mombasa and Nairobi.

Most cocaine on supply in the area come through Tanzania, officials say.