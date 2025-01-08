Sh3.6 Billion East African Kidney Institute To Be Commissioned By March 2025

The Sh3.6 billion East African Kidney Institute (EAKI), located next to the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, is set to open by March 2025, according to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

The facility is 99% complete, with procurement of essential equipment finalized.

EAKI is expected to transform kidney healthcare in Kenya.

The state-of-the-art facility will feature 25 wards, laboratories, surgical theatres, high-dependency units, consultation rooms, and ample parking space.

During a visit to Kenyatta National Hospital, the Deputy President emphasized the importance of the institute in providing affordable and high-quality healthcare.

“Commissioning and Operationalization of EAKI anticipated at the end of March 2025, will go a long way towards offering affordable, high quality healthcare services, eliminating the logistical and financial burden associated with kidney transplants abroad,” said DP Kindiki.

The idea for the facility was conceived in 2015 and jointly funded by the African Development Bank and the Kenyan government.

During his address, the Deputy President also highlighted the progress of Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program, Taifa Care, which now has 17 million registered Kenyans.

“While most of the teething problems have been resolved, The Government is streamlining all outstanding issues to ensure that hospitals provide services in an efficient and timely manner,” he added.