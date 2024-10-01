SHA Boss Says There Will be Continued Access to Key Services 

The Social Health Authority (SHA) Tuesday October 1 assured healthcare providers and the public that essential services will remain accessible as part of its system rollout for 2024-2026.

The rollout started on Tuesday amid confusion and fears some patients may be denied services.

In a letter addressed to all contracted healthcare providers, Elijah Wachira, the Chief Executive Officer of SHA, confirmed that key services such as dialysis and cancer treatment will continue to be available to all members.

The memo highlighted three crucial points to reinforce the SHA’s commitment to uninterrupted healthcare.

Wachira said no member will be denied access to dialysis and cancer services, ensuring that individuals requiring these treatments will continue to receive care.

Secondly, maternity services at KEPH (Kenya Essential Package for Health) Level 2 and 3 facilities will remain available, preventing any disruption in care for expectant mothers.

These levels of healthcare facilities are crucial in providing maternal health services across the country.

He said active managed health schemes will continue to access services under the new system, maintaining the benefits and care previously provided to beneficiaries.

This communication, which follows earlier updates, sought to reassure all stakeholders that the rollout will not hinder access to critical health services.

The transition to the Social Health Insurance Authority (SHA) got a boost after Parliament’s Health Committee cleared the scheme, stating that its queries regarding the multi-billion health digitization project have been addressed.

The committee made this declaration after the Cabinet Secretary (CS) and Principal Secretary (PS) for Health provided a status update just hours before the October 1 rollout of SHA.

However, questions remain about the criteria that will be used to assess how informal sector households will be banded to determine their annual contributions to the health fund.

The Ministry of Health has indicated that individuals who are not salaried will need to make annual contributions to the fund.

MPs raised concerns regarding the means testing instrument, questioning the accuracy and criteria employed to establish the contributions expected from informal sector households.

The Ministry explained that it conducted a pilot program in eight counties, studying a sample of 2,000 individuals to determine how those in the informal sector will contribute 2.75 percent of their annual income.

The Ministry also noted that a variety of factors were considered in determining these contributions.

Additionally, MPs expressed their concerns about the implementation of the Sh104 billion health digitization project, ultimately stating that the Ministry had sufficiently explained the actions taken to award the tender.

The officials reassured Parliament that employees from the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) are being integrated into the new structure.

The Ministry has also initiated the distribution of medical supplies to counties in preparation for the SHA rollout on Tuesday.