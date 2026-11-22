Shabana FC have unveiled their new playing kits for the 2026/27 SportPesa League season in a colourful ceremony in Nakuru that saw the club raise more than Sh16 million through contributions and a spirited jersey auction.

The unveiling brought together the club’s top leadership, supporters and prominent political leaders, including club patron and Kisii Governor Simba Arati, as _Tore Bobe_ rallied support for its ambitions ahead of the new campaign.

The club showcased three kits featuring its traditional red home colours, a white away strip and a blue alternative jersey, with each attracting significant bids during a live auction that raised KSh 6.85 million.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika secured the red home jersey with the highest bid of Sh3.65 million, while Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba acquired the white away kit for Sh2 million. Governor Arati purchased the blue alternative jersey for Sh1.2 million.

The auction proceeds complemented more than Sh10 million raised through contributions during the event, demonstrating growing support for the club as it seeks to strengthen its competitiveness in Kenya’s top-flight football.

Speaking during the ceremony, Governor Arati reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Shabana’s growth and urged the club’s leadership, players and supporters to build on the progress made in recent seasons.

“Shabana is a symbol of pride and unity for our people, and the overwhelming support witnessed today demonstrates what we can achieve when we come together. We have made encouraging progress, but our ambition is to see Shabana consistently competing among the very best in Kenyan football. We will continue mobilising the resources and support needed to take this club to greater heights,” said Arati.

Governor Kihika’s contribution also underscored Nakuru’s growing association with Shabana, whose home matches are currently hosted at the county’s Afraha Stadium as the club awaits the completion of Gusii Stadium.

The Kisii-based facility is expected to be completed by May 2027, paving the way for Shabana’s anticipated return to its traditional home ground.

Australian side Adelaide City FC, with whom Shabana are working on a talent development partnership, is among the clubs tipped to feature in matches marking the stadium’s inauguration.

Shabana, who finished sixth in the SportPesa League last season, will be hoping to build on that performance and mount a stronger challenge against the league’s leading sides in the 2026/27 campaign.

SportPesa, the league’s title sponsor, welcomed the strong show of support for the club and highlighted the importance of sustainable investment in Kenyan football.

SportPesa Head of Partnerships and Sponsorships Japheth Akhulia, said: “What we have witnessed today is a powerful demonstration of the passion and potential that exists within Kenyan football. When clubs attract this level of commitment from their leadership, partners and supporters, it creates a stronger foundation for success both on and off the pitch.

As SportPesa, we are proud to support a league where clubs like Shabana continue to grow, compete and inspire their communities. Ultimately, a stronger Shabana contributes to a stronger and more competitive SportPesa League,” said Akhulia.

The unveiling comes as Shabana look to translate their growing support and improved performances into greater success on the pitch, with the club optimistic of surpassing last season’s sixth-place finish.