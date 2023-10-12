Shakahola: Mackenzie, Co-accused Detained for Seven More Days

A Mombasa court Thursday ordered the detention of suspected cult leader Paul Mackenzie and his 27 co-suspects.

The suspects are linked to the Shakahola massacre which left over 400 people dead.

Appearing before the Shanzu law courts, the court ordered that the suspects remain behind bars for another seven days after which they will be arraigned for further instructions.

The court will then decide whether the 28 will remain in detention for six months.

Their lawyer, Wycliffe Makasembo, said their rights as suspects were being violated as he argued against their continued detention.

The suspects are facing charges of terrorism, murder, suicide counseling, and aiding suicide, as well as abduction, radicalization, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud, and money laundering.

