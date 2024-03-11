Shakira Siblings: Meet the Singer’s Eight Half-Siblings

Shakira, known as the Queen of Latin Music, is a Colombian singer and songwriter who has influenced numerous artists like Rihanna and Taylor Swift.

She has been recognized for her musical versatility and immense popularity, being the most Googled musician in 2020.

Shakira’s impact extends beyond music; she has been praised by Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez for her talent and maturity.

Additionally, she has been acknowledged for her influence on social change and was named one of the World’s Greatest Leaders by Fortune in 2017.

Her songs like Waka Waka and Whenever, Wherever have garnered international acclaim, showcasing her unique style and cultural influences.

Siblings

Shakira has eight half-siblings, including Robin, Moises, Tonino, Alberto, Jose, Lucila, Ana and Edward.

Among her siblings, Tonino is notably her road manager and closest confidant, playing a significant role in her life and managing her real estate portfolio.

While most of Shakira’s siblings lead private lives, Lucila, a neurosurgeon, supported Shakira during the birth of her first son in 2013.

Despite the private nature of many of her siblings, Tonino remains a prominent figure in Shakira’s life, offering support and guidance during challenging times.

Parents

Shakira’s parents are Nidia Ripoll and William Mebarack. Her father, William Mebarack, has been a significant influence on her artistic career and values.

He inspired her early interest in poetry and music, fostering her passion for creativity and cultural roots.

Shakira composed a song for him at the age of eight, reflecting their strong bond.

In 2024, the musician has been by her father’s side as he underwent major surgery, showing her deep connection and care.

Career

Shakira began her artistic journey inspired by her father, who influenced her interest in poetry and music from a young age.

Her multicultural heritage, blending rock’n’roll, Colombian roots, and Lebanese culture, has shaped her award-winning career.

Shakira’s breakthrough came with the album Pies Descalzos in 1996, followed by international success with Laundry Service in 2001.

Known for hits like Hips Don’t Lie, she has become a Latin music icon, captivating audiences with her unique vocals and dance moves.

Beyond music, Shakira has engaged in philanthropy, founding the Pies Descalzos Foundation to help underprivileged children in Colombia and other countries.

Her career has also extended to TV and movies, including appearances on The Voice and roles in films like Zootopia.

Throughout her career spanning over four decades, Shakira’s talent, artistry, and humanitarian endeavors have solidified her as a global superstar.

Net worth

Shakira’s net worth is estimated to be around $300 million, making her one of the wealthiest artists globally.

Her fortune primarily stems from her successful music career alongside lucrative side ventures in real estate, lingerie, toys and beauty products.

Additionally, Shakira’s business acumen is evident through her strategic deals, like selling her publishing catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Fund in 2021 for a substantial sum.

Despite legal challenges related to tax fraud allegations, Shakira’s financial success remains impressive, with her tours grossing millions and her music catalog being a valuable asset.