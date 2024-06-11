Shannen Doherty, an American actress, producer, director, and author, has a net worth of $5 million. She is renowned for her roles as Heather Duke in “Heathers” (1988), Brenda Walsh in “Beverly Hills, 90210” (1990–1994), and Prue Halliwell in “Charmed” (1998–2001). Doherty’s off-screen life has been marked by personal and health struggles, including a high-profile exit from “90210,” feuds with co-stars, and a public battle with breast cancer.

Shannen Doherty Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth April 12, 1971 Place of Birth Memphis, Tennessee Nationality American Profession Actress, Producer, Director, And Author

Shannen Doherty 90210 Salary

During the early days of “Beverly Hills, 90210,” Doherty earned $17,500 per episode. For “Charmed,” her salary increased to $75,000 per episode. In the 2008 reboot “90210,” she made between $40,000 and $50,000 per episode.

Real Estate

In 2004, Doherty purchased a 3,410-square-foot home in Malibu for $2.56 million. The property, built in 1976, features five bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, ocean views, a pool, and a spa. She listed the home for sale in May 2008 for $4.4 million.

Early Life

Shannen Maria Doherty was born on April 12, 1971, in Memphis, Tennessee. Her mother, Rosa, was a beauty parlor operator, and her father, Tom, was a mortgage consultant. Raised Southern Baptist, Doherty has Irish, English, and Scottish ancestry.

Shannen Doherty Career

Doherty began acting as a child, with guest spots on “Voyagers!” and “Father Murphy” in 1982. She then landed the recurring role of Jenny Wilder on “Little House on the Prairie.” She appeared in most episodes of the show’s final season. In 1985, Doherty starred in the teen comedy film “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” alongside Helen Hunt and Sarah Jessica Parker. She also played Kris Witherspoon in the drama “Our House” from 1986 to 1988, earning several Young Artist Award nominations for the role.

Heathers & 90210

Doherty’s first major film role was as Heather Duke in “Heathers” (1988). In 1990, she gained international fame as Brenda Walsh in “Beverly Hills, 90210,” earning Young Artist Award nominations in 1991 and 1992. She left the show in 1994 after four seasons but reprised her role in the 2019 sequel “BH90210.”

Charmed & More

After “90210,” Doherty starred in various made-for-TV movies and appeared in Kevin Smith’s films “Mallrats” (1995) and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.” In 1998, she was cast as Prue Halliwell in “Charmed.” She directed several episodes during the second and third seasons and left the show in 2001. Doherty hosted the candid camera show “Scare Tactics” in 2003, starred in the series “North Shore” (2004-2005), and produced and starred in the reality show “Breaking Up with Shannen Doherty” in 2006.

Also Read: Shane Dawson Net Worth

In 2008, Doherty returned as Brenda Walsh in the “90210” spin-off, appearing in seven episodes. She also competed in the 10th season of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2010.

Personal Life

Doherty has had a tumultuous personal life, including brief engagements and marriages. She married Ashley Hamilton in 1993 and Rick Salomon in 2002, with both marriages ending in divorce. In 2011, she married photographer Kurt Iswarienko.

Shannen Doherty Health

In March 2015, Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to her lymph nodes. She underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation. By April 2017, her cancer was in remission. However, in February 2020, she announced that her cancer had returned as stage four breast cancer. In June 2023, she revealed that the cancer had metastasized to her brain.

Shannen Doherty Net Worth

Shannen Doherty net worth is $5 million.