Shannon Bream’s Net Worth

Shannon Bream, an American journalist, attorney, author, and television producer, has a net worth of $10 million. She is widely recognized for her work at Fox News, where she has covered significant events such as Supreme Court rulings and major political happenings. Over the years, she has become a staple of the network, anchoring several high-profile shows, including America’s Newsroom, Fox News @ Night, and Fox News Sunday.

Early Life

Shannon Noelle DePuy was born on December 23, 1970, in Sanford, Florida, to parents Linda Evans and Clarence DePuy. She attended Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, at the young age of 17, where she competed in pageants and won the 1990 Miss Virginia title. This achievement earned her a spot in the 1991 Miss America pageant, where she placed in the top 10 and received a scholarship that helped fund her education.

In 1993, Bream graduated magna cum laude from Liberty University with a degree in Business Management. She then pursued law at Florida State University, where she earned her Juris Doctor degree with honors in 1996. During her time there, she won the 1995 Miss Florida USA pageant and placed fourth in the 1995 Miss USA competition, which further supported her educational pursuits.

Legal

Shannon Bream initially worked as an attorney, specializing in sexual harassment and race discrimination cases. However, her passion for storytelling led her to transition into journalism in 2000. Despite the pay cut, she took on an entry-level job at WFTS-TV, an ABC affiliate in Tampa, Florida, where she wrote scripts and reported news on the overnight shift. To make ends meet, she continued practicing law during the day.

Bream’s journalism career progressed as she moved to WBTV, a CBS affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina, and later to WRC-TV, the NBC affiliate in Washington D.C., where she worked as a weekend anchor and reporter. Her big break came when Brit Hume, the managing editor of Fox News’ Washington bureau, noticed her talent and encouraged her to audition for Fox News. She joined the network in 2007.

Fox News Career

Shannon Bream has become a prominent figure at Fox News. After hosting America’s Newsroom for several years, she became the anchor of Fox News @ Night in 2017. In September 2022, she took over as the host of Fox News Sunday, following the departure of Chris Wallace.

In addition to anchoring, Bream has appeared on various Fox News programs, including Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Special Report with Bret Baier, and The Greg Gutfeld Show. She even made a cameo as a Fox News anchor in the 2017 movie Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Author and Producer

Bream has authored several best-selling books. Her works include Finding the Bright Side: The Art of Chasing What Matters (2019), The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today (2021), The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak (2022), and The Love Stories of the Bible Speak (2023). She also produced the Fox Nation series Women of the Bible Speak, which aired in 2021.

Shannon Bream Salary at Fox News

Shannon Bream reportedly earns an annual salary of $3 million from Fox News, contributing significantly to her impressive net worth.

Personal Life

Shannon Bream has been married to Sheldon Bream since December 30, 1995. The couple met while studying at Liberty University. Sheldon was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of 24, and although the tumor was successfully removed, he faced complications that led to severe facial paralysis. In a heartwarming story, Shannon recalled how they celebrated his recovery when they saw the first signs of movement in his facial muscles just weeks before their wedding.

