Shaun Cassidy’s Net Worth: From Teen Idol To TV Producer

Shaun Cassidy, an American singer, actor, producer, and screenwriter, has amassed a net worth of $10 million. Known for his rise to fame as a 1970s pop sensation and his later success as a television writer and producer, Cassidy has built a diverse and successful career in the entertainment industry. The eldest son of Academy Award-winning actress Shirley Jones and Tony Award-winning actor Jack Cassidy, Shaun has worked across music, television, and theater, with his talents extending far beyond the early days of teen idol stardom.

Shaun Cassidy Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth September 27, 1958 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Singer, Actor, Producer, and Screenwriter

Early Life

Born on September 27, 1958, in Los Angeles, California, Shaun Cassidy grew up in a showbiz family. His mother, Shirley Jones, starred in iconic films like The Music Man and Oklahoma!, while his father, Jack Cassidy, was a renowned actor. Shaun’s half-brother, David Cassidy, also achieved fame as a singer and actor. Growing up between Los Angeles and New York City, Cassidy attended Beverly Hills High School before signing a record deal with Warner Bros. as a teenager.

From Teen Idol to Decline

Shaun Cassidy burst onto the music scene in the 1970s with his debut self-titled album, Shaun Cassidy, released in 1976 in Europe and Australia and later in the US in 1977. His cover of the Crystals’ Da Doo Ron Ron became a Billboard number-one hit, solidifying his status as a teen idol. His follow-up album, Born Late, also performed well, producing hits like Hey Deanie. Cassidy began writing his own material on this album, showing his growing interest in music composition.

However, after the success of his first two albums, Cassidy’s popularity in the music industry waned. His third album, Under Wraps (1978), and his fourth, Room Service (1979), failed to chart on the Billboard 200. Despite a more rock-oriented approach in his final album, Wasp (1980), Cassidy was unable to recapture his earlier success, and he shifted his focus toward acting and television production.

Television Career

Cassidy’s transition to television was equally fruitful. His first major acting role came in The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries (1977–1979), where he starred as Joe Hardy. He later appeared in Breaking Away and had guest roles on popular shows such as General Hospital, Murder, She Wrote, and Matlock.

Also Read: Rumer Willis Net Worth

In the 1990s, Shaun transitioned from acting to producing and writing television content. His first major venture as a creator came with the CBS horror series American Gothic (1995), followed by other shows like Roar (1997) and Cover Me (2000–2001). Though many of these series were short-lived, Cassidy proved his creativity and adaptability in the television landscape.

Cassidy continued his behind-the-scenes success with shows like Invasion and Ruby & the Rockits. From 2018 to 2023, he wrote for the popular NBC medical drama New Amsterdam, further establishing his reputation as a talented writer and producer.

Acting and Beyond

In addition to his music and television career, Shaun Cassidy has also enjoyed success on stage. He appeared in various Broadway and West End productions, including Bus Stop and Mass Appeal. One of his most significant theatrical roles was in the hit musical Blood Brothers, where he acted alongside his half-brother David Cassidy. In 2021, after a long hiatus from the stage, Shaun returned with his one-man music show The Magic of a Midnight Sky, which was met with standing-room-only crowds across the United States.

Personal Life

Cassidy’s personal life has been just as eventful. He married Playboy Playmate Ann Pennington in 1979, and the couple had two children, Caitlin and Jake, before divorcing in 1993. Two years later, Cassidy married actress Susan Diol, with whom he had a daughter named Juliet. After their divorce in 2003, Shaun married producer Tracey Lynn Turner in 2004. Together, they have four children: Caleb, Roan, Lila, and Mairin.

Shaun Cassidy Net Worth

Shaun Cassidy net worth is $10 million.