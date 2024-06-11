Shelley Long Net Worth

Shelley Long, an acclaimed American actress, has a net worth of $5 million. She is best known for her Emmy Award-winning role as Diane Chambers on the NBC sitcom “Cheers.” Long also reprised her role in three episodes of the spinoff series “Frasier” and played the recurring role of DeDe Pritchett on the ABC sitcom “Modern Family.” On the big screen, she has appeared in notable films such as “Night Shift,” “The Money Pit,” “The Brady Bunch Movie,” and “Dr. T & the Women.”

Early Life

Shelley Long was born on August 23, 1949, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to school teachers Ivadine and Leland Long. As a teen, she was active on the speech team at South Side High School and won the National Forensic League’s National Championship in Original Oratory in 1967. She attended Northwestern University to study drama but eventually dropped out to pursue a career in modeling and acting.

In the 1970s, Long joined the Second City comedy troupe in Chicago. She also produced, wrote, and co-hosted the local Chicago television program “Sorting it Out” and appeared in numerous print advertisements and television commercials. Her early television appearances included episodes of “The Love Boat,” “Family,” “Trapper John, M.D.,” and “MAS*H.” She also starred in the television films “The Cracker Factory,” “The Promise of Love,” and “The Princess and the Cabbie.”

Cheers

Long’s breakthrough role came in 1982 when she starred as Diane Chambers on the NBC sitcom “Cheers.” Her character’s on-and-off romance with Ted Danson’s Sam Malone became iconic. Although the show didn’t immediately catch on with audiences, it soon became a hit, earning multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Awards. During her five-year run, Long received five Emmy nominations, winning once in 1983. She also won two Golden Globes. Long left “Cheers” in 1987 to pursue other opportunities, though she returned for a special guest appearance in the series finale in 1993.

Further Television Career

After “Cheers,” Long starred in the 1990 miniseries “Voices Within: The Lives of Truddi Chase,” earning praise for her portrayal of a woman with dissociative identity disorder. She starred in another fact-based TV movie, “Fatal Memories,” in 1992. From 1993 to 1994, she starred alongside Treat Williams in the sitcom “Good Advice.” Long reprised her role as Diane Chambers on “Frasier” in 1994 and 1996, earning an Emmy nomination for her guest appearance in 1996.

Throughout the 1990s, Long appeared in various television shows, including “Murphy Brown,” “Boston Common,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” and “Diagnosis: Murder.” Her TV film credits included “Welcome to Paradise,” “Freaky Friday,” “Susie Q,” and “Vanished Without a Trace.”

In the 2000s, Long continued to appear in TV shows such as “8 Simple Rules,” “Strong Medicine,” “Joan of Arcadia,” “Boston Legal,” and “Yes, Dear.” She played DeDe Pritchett on “Modern Family” from 2009 to 2018 and appeared in shows like “Retired at 35,” “A.N.T. Farm,” “Switched at Birth,” and “Instant Mom.” Her TV movie credits included “Holiday Engagement,” “The Dog Who Saved the Holidays,” and “Christmas in the Heartland.”

Film Career

Long made her feature film debut in 1980 with “A Small Circle of Friends.” She went on to star in numerous comedy films throughout the 1980s, including “Caveman,” “Night Shift,” “Losin’ It,” “Irreconcilable Differences,” “The Money Pit,” “Outrageous Fortune,” “Hello Again,” and “Troop Beverly Hills.” She received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in “Irreconcilable Differences.”

In the 1990s, Long starred in comedies like “Don’t Tell Her It’s Me,” “Frozen Assets,” “The Brady Bunch Movie,” and “A Very Brady Sequel.” She began the 2000s with a role in Robert Altman’s ensemble comedy “Dr. T & the Women” and continued with films such as “Trust Me,” “Pizza Man,” “Zombie Hamlet,” “Best Man Down,” “A Matter of Time,” and “Different Flowers,” which she also produced.

Personal Life

In the 1970s, Long married her first husband, Ken Solomon; they divorced after a few years. She later married securities broker Bruce Tyson in 1981, and they had a daughter named Juliana. The couple divorced in 2004.

