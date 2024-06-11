Shep Rose Net Worth

Shep Rose, a businessman, investor, and television personality, has an estimated net worth of $5 million. He gained widespread recognition through his role on the Bravo reality television series “Southern Charm,” which chronicles the lives of affluent residents of Charleston, South Carolina. On the show, Rose highlights his various business ventures, including his restaurants the Palace Hotel and the Commodore. For his participation in “Southern Charm,” he earns $25,000 per episode. Additionally, Rose is the host and central figure of the spinoff reality series “RelationShep,” which premiered on Bravo in late 2017.

Early Life

William Shepard Rose III, known as Shep Rose, was born on September 27, 1980, on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. He hails from a family with deep-rooted wealth and has two siblings, Whitaker and Katherine, who both became lawyers. Rose attended Episcopal High School before studying business at the University of Georgia. He later transferred to Vanderbilt University to further his education.

Southern Charm

Rose gained national attention in 2014 when he began starring on Bravo’s “Southern Charm.” The series offers a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of wealthy residents of Charleston, South Carolina. Alongside Rose, the main cast has included figures such as Craig Conover, Cameran Eubanks, Thomas Ravenel, Kathryn Dennis, and Austen Kroll.

Other Endeavors

In late 2017, Rose expanded his television presence by hosting “RelationShep,” a spinoff of “Southern Charm.” The show follows him as he searches for love across the country with the help of friends. Beyond his television career, Rose is involved in several business ventures. He runs a clothing brand called Shep Gear and invests in various local restaurants and bars, notably owning the Palace Hotel and the Commodore. Additionally, Rose has dabbled in real estate, claiming to have sold property in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Known for his bachelor lifestyle, Rose has had relationships with celebrities such as Kathryn Dennis, Bella Clark, and Chelsea Meissner. From 2020 to 2022, he was in a relationship with his “Southern Charm” co-star Taylor Ann Green.

Rose previously lived in a 1,750-square-foot home in Charleston, which he purchased in 2014. He sold this property in early 2021 for $585,000 after it spent just 14 days on the market. Additionally, he owns a beach house in South Carolina.

