Sherri Saum Siblings: All About Mike Saum and Lisa Saum-Manning

Sherri Saum, born on October 1, 1974, in Dayton, Ohio, is an American actress and director.

She gained prominence for her role as Lena Adams Foster in the Freeform series The Fosters and its spinoff Good Trouble.

Saum's career includes notable appearances in Sunset Beach, In Treatment, Locke & Key, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D..

She has received acclaim for her performances, including a Daytime Emmy nomination.

Saum is also known for her personal life, having married actor Kamar de los Reyes, with whom she has twin sons.

Siblings

Sherri has two siblings, a sister named Lisa Saum-Manning and a brother named Mike Saum.

Lisa Saum-Manning is an accomplished author known for her work in children’s literature.

She has published several books that often reflect themes of family and personal growth.

The bond between Sherri and Lisa is particularly close, as they support each other in their respective careers.

Lisa’s creative endeavors complement Sherri’s artistic pursuits in acting and directing.

Mike Saum, while less publicly known than his sisters, has also pursued interests in creative fields, although specific details about his career are not widely publicized.

Sherri and Mike maintain a supportive sibling relationship, sharing a familial bond that includes the shared experiences of their upbringing.

Career

Saum began her acting career in the late 1990s when she landed the role of Vanessa Hart on the daytime soap opera Sunset Beach.

This role, which she played from 1997 to 1999, helped her gain initial recognition in the industry.

The show was known for its dramatic storylines and character-driven plots, providing Saum with valuable experience in front of the camera.

Her breakthrough came with her portrayal of Lena Adams Foster in the critically acclaimed series The Fosters, which aired on Freeform from 2013 to 2018.

The show centered around a blended family with a same-sex couple raising biological, adopted, and foster children, and it was groundbreaking for its representation of LGBTQ+ families.

Saum’s character, Lena, was a loving and supportive wife and mother, and her performance resonated with audiences, earning her a NAACP Image Award nomination.

The series tackled important social issues, including identity, race, and family dynamics, and Saum’s portrayal contributed significantly to the show’s success.

Following The Fosters, Saum reprised her role in the spinoff series Good Trouble, which premiered in 2019.

This show focuses on the lives of the younger generation from The Fosters, exploring themes of social justice, relationships, and personal growth.

Saum’s involvement in both series showcases her commitment to narratives that reflect contemporary social issues.

In addition to her work on these series, Saum has made guest appearances on several popular television shows, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Grey’s Anatomy, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Her versatility as an actress has allowed her to take on a variety of roles across different genres, from drama to fantasy.

Beyond acting, Sherri Saum has also ventured into directing.

She has directed episodes of Good Trouble, demonstrating her ability to shape stories from behind the camera.

This transition into directing highlights her multifaceted talent and her desire to contribute to the storytelling process in a more profound way.

Awards and accolades

Saum has received several awards and nominations throughout her career, reflecting her talent and impact in the entertainment industry.

Notably, she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 1999 for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Vanessa Hart on the soap opera Sunset Beach.

In addition to this nomination, Saum received the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Ally for Equality Award in 2016, recognizing her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and her significant contributions to promoting equality through her work, particularly in The Fosters.

Her performances in various series have garnered critical acclaim, contributing to her recognition as a prominent actress in television.

Saum’s work continues to resonate with audiences, and her advocacy efforts further enhance her legacy in the industry.