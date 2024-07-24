Sheryl Lee Ralph is an American singer, actress, and activist with a net worth of $5 million. Ralph had her breakthrough in 1981 starring as Deena Jones in the original production of the Broadway musical “Dreamgirls.” She went on to appear in many films, including “The Mighty Quinn,” “To Sleep with Anger,” “Mistress,” and “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.” Ralph has also been featured in numerous television series such as “It’s a Living,” “Moesha,” and “Abbott Elementary,” for which she won an Emmy Award in 2022.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth December 30, 1956 Place of Birth Waterbury, Connecticut Nationality American Profession Singer, Actress, Activist

Early Life

Sheryl Lee Ralph was born on December 30, 1956, in Waterbury, Connecticut, to Jamaican fashion designer Ivy and college professor Stanley. Her younger brother is actor and comedian Michael Ralph. Ralph grew up in both Mandeville, Jamaica, and Long Island, New York. She attended Uniondale High School, where she starred in a school stage production of the musical “Oklahoma!” Ralph went on to attend Rutgers University, becoming the youngest woman ever to graduate from the school at the age of 19. Initially majoring in medicine, Ralph turned her focus to the performing arts.

Dreamgirls Breakthrough

Ralph’s career breakthrough came in 1981 when she starred as Deena Jones in the original production of the Broadway musical “Dreamgirls.” For her performance, she earned both Drama Desk and Tony Award nominations.

Film Career

Ralph’s film career began in 1977 with a role in Sidney Poitier’s crime comedy “A Piece of the Action.” She didn’t have another film credit until 1988, when she voiced a Saluki named Rita in the Disney animated musical “Oliver & Company.” The following year, she starred as the wife of Denzel Washington’s police chief in the mystery comedy thriller “The Mighty Quinn.” In 1990, Ralph had another notable role in Charles Burnett’s black comedy “To Sleep with Anger,” for which she won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female. This was followed by roles in “Mistress,” “The Distinguished Gentleman,” “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” “The Flintstones,” and “White Man’s Burden.” In the latter half of the 90s, Ralph appeared in films such as “Bogus,” “Jamaica Beat,” “Unconditional Love,” and “Deterrence.”

Ralph appeared less frequently on the big screen in the 2000s, with credits including “Baby of the Family” and “Frankie D.” In the 2010s, she appeared in comedies such as “Christmas in Compton,” “Just Getting Started,” “Step Sisters,” and “The Comeback Trail.”

Television Career

Ralph began acting on television in the late 70s with appearances on shows such as “Baa Baa Black Sheep,” “A.E.S. Hudson Street,” “Good Times,” “Wonder Woman,” and “The Jeffersons.” Her first regular role came in 1983 on the CBS soap opera “Search for Tomorrow.” She had a bigger main role on the sitcom “It’s a Living” from 1986 to 1989, playing Ginger St. James in the show’s final three seasons. During this time, she also appeared in episodes of “L.A. Law” and “Amazing Stories.”

Kicking off the 90s, Ralph appeared in two episodes of “Falcon Crest” and had a main role on the short-lived sitcom “New Attitude.” She then played the recurring role of Etienne Toussaint Bouvier in the seventh and final season of “Designing Women.” Following that, Ralph starred opposite George Foreman on the short-lived sitcom “George.” She also appeared in the television film “Witch Hunt” and the short-lived medical drama “Street Gear.” From 1996 to 2001, Ralph played Deidra Mitchell on the sitcom “Moesha,” earning five NAACP Image Award nominations.

In the early 2000s, Ralph had a recurring role on the CBS crime drama series “The District.” She then appeared in the television film “The Jennie Project,” and lent her voice to animated series “Justice League,” “The Proud Family,” and “Static Shock.” Ralph also made appearances on shows such as “Las Vegas,” “7th Heaven,” “ER,” and “Hannah Montana.” In 2013, she began a recurring role on the crime drama “Ray Donovan,” playing Claudette Boone, and also starred in the Nick Jr. sitcom “Instant Mom.” Ralph went on to have recurring roles on “Criminal Minds,” “One Mississippi,” “MacGyver,” “The Quad,” “Claws,” and “Motherland: Fort Salem.” In 2019, she starred in the short-lived CBS sitcom “Fam.” One of Ralph’s most acclaimed roles came in 2021 as kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard on the ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Later Broadway Career

Over 20 years after her breakthrough in “Dreamgirls,” Ralph returned to Broadway to play Muzzy Van Hossmere in a revival of the musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie.” Following another long break, she played Madame Morrible in “Wicked” from 2016 to 2017. Ralph’s other Broadway credits include the 2021 play “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” which she produced.

Music Career

In addition to acting, Ralph released a music album in 1984 entitled “In the Evening.” The title track reached number six on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. Later, she contributed to the original studio cast recording of the stage musical “Goosebumps The Musical.”

Personal Life

Ralph married her first husband, French businessman Eric Maurice, in 1990. The couple had two children before divorcing in 2001. Ralph subsequently wed Pennsylvania state senator Vincent Hughes in 2005.

