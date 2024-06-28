SHIF Registration to Commence On July 1 – CS Nakhumicha

Kenyans will start to register for the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) effective July 1, 2024, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha announced.

Nakhumicha said Friday that Kenyans can utilize the USSD code *146# or visit the Social Health Authority (SHA) website to access the free self-registration process.

“In preparation for the rollout of the Social Health Insurance and its benefits, I hereby announce that registration shall commence from July 1, 2024.”

“This will be conducted countrywide through self-registration by use of a USSD *147# or www.sha.go.ke, assisted registration by Community Health Promoters, visiting the NHIF Offices and other registration points as the SHA board will designate. Please note that registration is free,” she said.

She further explained that in compliance with the SHI Act, which mandates the creation and disclosure of a fresh benefit package, the Ministry of Health has formulated and circulated the new tariffs and benefit package for public review and stakeholder feedback.

“Feedback has been incorporated ahead of a national validation and formal gazettement before the rollout,” she said.

“In compliance with the SHI Act, the Social Health Authority Board has requested and received from the regulatory bodies the list of empaneled facilities that will facilitate the SHA Board to initiate contracting for purposes of service delivery ahead of the rollout.”

She added that in response to the Finance Bill 2024 being withdrawn, which aimed to fund the Primary Healthcare Fund, the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund, and allocate funds for indigents and vulnerable persons, the Ministry is now adjusting its plans to reflect this development.

“The Ministry is reworking to align to this reality. Therefore, the existing NHIF contributions and benefits will continue until we roll over to SHA,” said Nakhumicha.

“I want to give assurance to all Kenyans and in particular, those who have been enjoying healthcare services under NHIF that they will not be denied any services during this rollout phase. I call upon all facilities to continue offering services to Kenyans and assure them that all claims will be verified and settled.”