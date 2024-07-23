Shiksha Arora Joins TV47 After Leaving KBC

Days after announcing her departure from Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) after three years, news anchor Shiksha Arora has secured a new role with TV47. The Cape Media-owned station has welcomed Arora as part of their “dream team,” dubbing her the ‘new girl in town’ in their latest advertisement.

Arora’s last broadcast at KBC was on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 9:00 pm. In her farewell message, she expressed deep gratitude for the support of her colleagues and reflected on her time at the station.

“My heart is overflowing with emotions as I type this. It’s hard to say goodbye to a workplace that I called home for 3 years & colleagues who have become like family,” Arora wrote.

She continued, “Thank you to everyone who joined me on this incredible journey on #EasyFriday on KBC for the past 3 years.”

During her tenure at KBC, Arora hosted the popular show *Easy Friday*, where she covered major events, interviewed over 100 celebrities, and engaged in various entertainment activities.

“This isn’t just the end of a show; it’s the beginning of a new chapter which I am very excited about. As I say goodbye to KBC, join me tonight at 9 PM, one last time on Easy Friday! Grateful for every moment and every memory on.”

Arora began her career in 2013 at Radio Africa as a presenter on Easy FM, and later joined Media Max as a TV presenter on K24 TV in 2018. She has also worked with Smoke FM and the BBC in the UK.

She holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Westminster in London and a Bachelor of Science in Medical Microbiology and Biotechnology.