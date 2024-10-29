Sierra Leone Man Found Dead in Room After Missing Work in Nairobi

A Sierra Leone national was found dead in his apartment after failing to report to work.

Sansey Mangeh, 68 worked for International Organisation of Immigration (IOM) in Nairobi.

He had failed to report to work on Monday October 28 when some of his workmates decided to check on him.

He had also failed to respond to his calls, which raised alarm among the colleagues.

His body was found in his serviced apartment in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

A cleaner rang the room bell with no response, which prompted them to open and found the deceased lying unresponsive beside the bed.

Paramedics were called in and confirmed he was dead.

It was established that the deceased stayed alone at the apartment. The cause of the death is yet to be known.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Elsewhere in Nambale, Busia County’s Mungatsi location, a lifeless body of a male adult was found in a maize plantation within Mundembu village.

Police officers rushed to the scene and found Collins Kamano Lubanga, 25 dead with deep cuts on the head, chest, and both arms.

The body was removed to Butula Sub-County hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

No arrest has been made so far and police said they are investigating murder.